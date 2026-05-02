India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Misses Out Due To Injuries- Will It Impact The Team?

The BCCI has officially pulled back the curtain on the Indian contingent for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in England and Wales. While the squad features the familiar leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the announcement was clouded by the forced exclusion of two promising young stars: Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam.

On Saturday, May 2, the selection committee confirmed that both all-rounders were unavailable for selection due to untimely injuries. This development has sparked immediate debate among fans and analysts: will these absences derail India’s quest for a maiden T20 World Cup trophy?

The Injury Blow: Why It Matters

The loss of Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam creates a significant void in India’s tactical flexibility.

Amanjot Kaur has been a vital cog in the middle order, known for her ability to stabilize an innings and chip in with crucial medium-pace overs.

Kashvee Gautam, the high-profile pace sensation, was expected to lead the youth charge in the bowling department. Her ability to swing the ball in English conditions would have been a massive asset for the powerplay overs.

With both players out, India loses two “two-in-one” players who provide depth to both the batting and bowling departments. In a tournament as grueling as the World Cup, which begins on June 12, such gaps can often be the difference between a semi-final exit and a spot in the final at Lord’s.

The Silver Lining: New Faces and Returns

To counter these injuries, the selectors have turned to domestic and league standout Nandini Sharma. Representing the Delhi Capitals, Nandini’s prolific run—claiming 17 wickets in 10 matches—earned her a maiden World Cup call-up. Her pace and control are seen as the primary solution to the depth issues caused by Gautam’s injury.

Furthermore, the return of Yastika Bhatia provides a massive boost. After recovering from her own fitness struggles, her inclusion adds much-needed experience to the top order and a reliable backup behind the stumps for Richa Ghosh.

India’s Group 1 Challenge

India finds itself in a challenging “Group 1” alongside defending champions Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. The journey begins with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Will It Impact Team India?

While the absence of Amanjot and Kashvee undoubtedly thins India’s seam-bowling all-rounder options, the squad remains formidable. The explosive opening pair of Mandhana and Shafali, combined with the spin wizardry of Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav, ensures India remains a title favorite. However, the pressure will now be on the newer inclusions like Nandini Sharma to fill the big shoes left behind by their injured teammates.