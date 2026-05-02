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Home > Sports News > India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announced with Harmanpreet Kaur leading a 15-member team in England. Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam miss out due to injury, while new faces like Bharti Fulmali and Shree Charani earn maiden call-ups.

India announce squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India announce squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 17:28 IST

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India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Defending ODI World Cup champions, India Women’s Team, announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian Team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will feature a 15-woman squad in England. Interestingly, there were no standbys named in the squad. There were a few notable names missing from the squad, including the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam. Meanwhile, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma, and Kranti Goud have been named in the T20 World Cup squad for the first time in their careers. Check out the full India T20 World Cup 2026 squad below.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India announces squad

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Goud

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Amanjot, Kashvee not named in squad

Amanjot Kaur, who was one of the prominent members of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 2025, was not named in the squad. The all-rounder was dropped after not recovering from an injury. Harmanpreet Kaur, while talking about her absence, called her a big miss, given how she is a brilliant player in all three departments and is one of the best players in the team. Kashvee Gautam, who was being looked at as the possible replacement for Amanjot Kaur is also injured and could not make it to the side. 

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Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian Team’s fixtures

India is placed in Group 1 of the Women’s T20 World Cup with Pakistan, the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia. Given India’s history in the Women’s T20 World Cup, it could be a tough group to qualify from. The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will make it to the semi-final. Here is a look at the Indian Women’s Team fixtures at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Opposition Date Venue Time
Pakistan Women 14th June, 2026 Birmingham 2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
Netherlands Women 17th June, 2026 Leeds 2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
South Africa Women 21st June, 2026 Manchester 2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Women 25th June, 2026 Manchester 2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
Australia Women 28th June, 2026 Lord’s 2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)

Indian Team’s Results in Women’s T20 World Cup

Having won their first ODI World Cup in 2025, the Indian women’s team will be on the search for T20 World Cup glory. Playing away from home, it will be a difficult task for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side. 

Edition Host Nation(s) India’s Result Outcome Summary
2009 England Semi-Final Lost to New Zealand by 52 runs
2010 West Indies Semi-Final Lost to Australia by 7 wickets
2012 Sri Lanka Round 1 Exit Finished 4th in Group A
2014 Bangladesh Round 1 Exit Finished 3rd in Group B
2016 India Round 1 Exit Finished 4th in Group B
2018 West Indies Semi-Final Lost to England by 8 wickets
2020 Australia Runner-Up Lost to Australia in the Final by 85 runs
2023 South Africa Semi-Final Lost to Australia by 5 runs
2024 United Arab Emirates Round 1 Exit Finished 3rd in Group A

Also Read: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Like Rishabh Pant’: Former Australian Skipper Makes Big Prediction On RR’s 15-Year-Old Star

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Tags: amanjot kaurdeepti sharmaharmanpreet kaurHarmanpreet Kaur captainindia womenIndia Women SquadIndia Women T20 World Cup 2026 squadKashvee Gautamsmriti mandhana

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India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out
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India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out
India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

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