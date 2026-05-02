India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Defending ODI World Cup champions, India Women’s Team, announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian Team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will feature a 15-woman squad in England. Interestingly, there were no standbys named in the squad. There were a few notable names missing from the squad, including the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam. Meanwhile, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Nandini Sharma, and Kranti Goud have been named in the T20 World Cup squad for the first time in their careers. Check out the full India T20 World Cup 2026 squad below.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India announces squad
India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Goud
India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Amanjot, Kashvee not named in squad
Amanjot Kaur, who was one of the prominent members of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 2025, was not named in the squad. The all-rounder was dropped after not recovering from an injury. Harmanpreet Kaur, while talking about her absence, called her a big miss, given how she is a brilliant player in all three departments and is one of the best players in the team. Kashvee Gautam, who was being looked at as the possible replacement for Amanjot Kaur is also injured and could not make it to the side.
Women’s T20 World Cup: Indian Team’s fixtures
India is placed in Group 1 of the Women’s T20 World Cup with Pakistan, the Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia. Given India’s history in the Women’s T20 World Cup, it could be a tough group to qualify from. The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will make it to the semi-final. Here is a look at the Indian Women’s Team fixtures at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:
|Opposition
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Pakistan Women
|14th June, 2026
|Birmingham
|2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
|Netherlands Women
|17th June, 2026
|Leeds
|2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
|South Africa Women
|21st June, 2026
|Manchester
|2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
|Bangladesh Women
|25th June, 2026
|Manchester
|2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
|Australia Women
|28th June, 2026
|Lord’s
|2:30 PM (Local), 7:00 PM (IST)
Indian Team’s Results in Women’s T20 World Cup
Having won their first ODI World Cup in 2025, the Indian women’s team will be on the search for T20 World Cup glory. Playing away from home, it will be a difficult task for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.
|Edition
|Host Nation(s)
|India’s Result
|Outcome Summary
|2009
|England
|Semi-Final
|Lost to New Zealand by 52 runs
|2010
|West Indies
|Semi-Final
|Lost to Australia by 7 wickets
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|Round 1 Exit
|Finished 4th in Group A
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Round 1 Exit
|Finished 3rd in Group B
|2016
|India
|Round 1 Exit
|Finished 4th in Group B
|2018
|West Indies
|Semi-Final
|Lost to England by 8 wickets
|2020
|Australia
|Runner-Up
|Lost to Australia in the Final by 85 runs
|2023
|South Africa
|Semi-Final
|Lost to Australia by 5 runs
|2024
|United Arab Emirates
|Round 1 Exit
|Finished 3rd in Group A
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