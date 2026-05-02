CSK vs MI: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today at Chepauk in IPL 2026 Clash? Check Out Mumbai Indians’ Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma injury news: The match between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium has the potential to influence the entire season of both teams and is almost worthy of being dubbed the “El Clasico” of the Indian Premier League. Despite numerous attempts, MI has been unable to close the gap caused by the absence of Rohit Sharma up front. Hardik Pandya had confirmed at the toss in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad that the five-time champions will have to play a few games without their most experienced player. It will be interesting to see if that statement will hold true following yet another loss. Or will Rohit Sharma play in the high-voltage CSK vs MI clash? Let’s find out.

CSK vs MI: Will Rohit Sharma play today IPL 2026 match

There’s some terrible news for the supporters who have been waiting for Sharma to return! The Mumbai Indians supporters would be alarmed by captain Hardik Pandya’s forthright assessment of Rohit’s fitness during the previous game’s toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandya said bluntly, “Rohit will need a couple more games, he’s trying, but it’s not up to the mark,” indicating that the seasoned opener is still not fully match fit despite his training efforts. Rohit Sharma is therefore unlikely to play in today’s IPL game against CSK.

CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma injury

Due to a right hamstring injury he received on April 12 against RCB, MI’s most seasoned hitter, Rohit Sharma, would not be able to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026. Despite his rehabilitation, MI management has been cautious and may only use him as an Impact Player when he returns. He has missed four straight games.

Notably, Rohit shared a photo of himself with an orange slice on social media a few hours prior to the MI vs. SRH match. Because SRH is known as the “Orange Army,” fans felt that the allusion to orange was related to them. He missed the fourth game of the season, so the tease proved to be a false alarm.

CSK vs MI: Mahela Jayawardene provides update on Rohit Sharma’s return

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene reports that Rohit Sharma is making a steady recovery from his hamstring injury. The medical personnel on the squad will decide whether or not to include him. Rohit, who has only made four appearances this season, batted at the nets in Chennai on Friday after missing the previous four games due to a hamstring injury.

Jayawardene further said, “It’s progressed well. He’s working really hard to get back at it. For us, with the medical team, it’s on a daily basis. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So we’ll make a decision. We’ll see him practising today as well. So let’s see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team will tell us.”

CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar; Impact Player: Robin Minz

CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni play in today’s IPL 2026 ‘El Classico’ clash?

It was being anticipated that MS Dhoni, one of the Indian Premier League’s most distinguished players, would be playing his final season in 2026. However, to the dismay of the fans, the wicketkeeper hasn’t played for the Chennai Super Kings and has been on the sidelines. Before the CSK vs MI IPL 2026 match, Super Kings’ batting coach, Michael Hussey, said that Dhoni is healing quickly and is nearly ready to play again. He also mentioned that Dhoni is progressively returning to full fitness, but he did not say whether the experienced wicketkeeper batsman would play against MI in the next game.

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