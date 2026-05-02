LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race israel
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Exit polls indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) control, will win the Puducherry elections in 2026.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results
Puducherry Election 2026 Results

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 14:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

The Puducherry Assembly elections have attracted more public attention than any other election in recent years. The elections gained public interest because voters showed up in large numbers to compete for important positions while new political parties entered the race. The Union Territory achieved a voter turnout rate of 89.83% with most constituencies achieving over 90% participation. The voting process showed strong citizen interest because people participated in large numbers.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Top Candidates 

The election is mainly a fight between two alliances- the NDA, led by AINRC and BJP, and the SPA, led by Congress and DMK. The situation has become more unpredictable because Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entered the electoral race which affected many electoral districts especially in urban areas where younger voters reside.

TVK transformed all pre-existing two-party electoral races into three-party electoral battles which now make it more difficult to determine election outcomes than previous election cycles.

You Might Be Interested In

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Top Seats 

Voter turnout reached its highest levels in multiple electoral districts. Oussudu recorded 94.39%, Mangalam 94.14%, Bahour 93.99%, Nettapakkam 93.65%, Mannadipet 93.59%, and Yanam 93.24%. The numbers demonstrate that voters participated in the elections at a high rate because the electoral battle between the alliances created close races which attracted their attention.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats 

The final result will depend on electoral districts located in Karaikal Mahe and Yanam. The Yanam district held an election rematch between Malladi Krishna Rao and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who currently serves as the MLA. The part of Puducherry that lies within Kerala held a three-way election contest among Congress, BJP, Congress, and TVK-supported candidates.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results Predictions: Who is Going to Win NDA or Congress? 

Exit polls indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) control, will win the Puducherry elections in 2026. Most surveys show that the DMK-Congress alliance will win fewer than half the seats which the NDA secured in previous elections.

The Axis My India survey predicts that the NDA will receive approximately 40% of the vote and achieve victory in 16 to 20 electoral districts. AINRC will win between 10 and 12 electoral districts while BJP will win between 4 and 6 electoral districts. The AIADMK is likely to get 1–2 seats.

The survey also predicts that the DMK-Congress alliance may get about 30% vote share, translating into 6–8 seats, with DMK winning most of them. TVK and its partner NMK are expected to receive approximately 17% of the vote and secure 2 to 4 electoral districts.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP vs CongressElection Updatesexit polls PuducherryPuducherry election 2026Puducherry election resultsPuducherry key seatsPuducherry results 2026

RELATED News

Who Will Be Kerala’s Next CM? UDF Rift Deepens As Exit Polls Favour Return After A Decade

Kamlesh Parekh Extradited From UAE: CBI Brings Back Key Accused In Massive Multi-Crore Banking Fraud Case After Interpol Red Notice

Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

Loud Beep and a Text: iPhone Users Get Emergency Test Alert- What It Means

LATEST NEWS

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, When And Where To Watch Online: Release Date And Streaming Update Revealed

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Switched To BJP, Then FIR: Sandeep Pathak Faces Non-Bailable Cases In Punjab, BJP Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’

Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested

Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Rejects Peace Deal, Tehran Issues Fresh Warning

‘Jitne Jhande Dikhane Dikhao’: Diljit Dosanjh Confronts Pro-Khalistani Protesters At Calgary Concert, Watch

CSK vs MI: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today at Chepauk in IPL 2026 Clash? Check Out Mumbai Indians’ Predicted Playing XI

Agra Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered For ‘Plucking Watermelon’ From Fields; Throat Slit And Head Crushed With Stone, Police Launch Investigation

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

QUICK LINKS