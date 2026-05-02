Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

The Puducherry Assembly elections have attracted more public attention than any other election in recent years. The elections gained public interest because voters showed up in large numbers to compete for important positions while new political parties entered the race. The Union Territory achieved a voter turnout rate of 89.83% with most constituencies achieving over 90% participation. The voting process showed strong citizen interest because people participated in large numbers.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Top Candidates

The election is mainly a fight between two alliances- the NDA, led by AINRC and BJP, and the SPA, led by Congress and DMK. The situation has become more unpredictable because Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) entered the electoral race which affected many electoral districts especially in urban areas where younger voters reside.

TVK transformed all pre-existing two-party electoral races into three-party electoral battles which now make it more difficult to determine election outcomes than previous election cycles.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results: Top Seats

Voter turnout reached its highest levels in multiple electoral districts. Oussudu recorded 94.39%, Mangalam 94.14%, Bahour 93.99%, Nettapakkam 93.65%, Mannadipet 93.59%, and Yanam 93.24%. The numbers demonstrate that voters participated in the elections at a high rate because the electoral battle between the alliances created close races which attracted their attention.

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The final result will depend on electoral districts located in Karaikal Mahe and Yanam. The Yanam district held an election rematch between Malladi Krishna Rao and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who currently serves as the MLA. The part of Puducherry that lies within Kerala held a three-way election contest among Congress, BJP, Congress, and TVK-supported candidates.

Puducherry Election 2026 Results Predictions: Who is Going to Win NDA or Congress?

Exit polls indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) control, will win the Puducherry elections in 2026. Most surveys show that the DMK-Congress alliance will win fewer than half the seats which the NDA secured in previous elections.

The Axis My India survey predicts that the NDA will receive approximately 40% of the vote and achieve victory in 16 to 20 electoral districts. AINRC will win between 10 and 12 electoral districts while BJP will win between 4 and 6 electoral districts. The AIADMK is likely to get 1–2 seats.

The survey also predicts that the DMK-Congress alliance may get about 30% vote share, translating into 6–8 seats, with DMK winning most of them. TVK and its partner NMK are expected to receive approximately 17% of the vote and secure 2 to 4 electoral districts.

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