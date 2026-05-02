Clashes In Falta, EVM Glitch In Diamond Harbour: Bengal Repolling Scenes Far From Peaceful Amid Violence, Voter Complaints

Just days before the election results in West Bengal chaotic scenes are happening in the State in the name of repolling. Repolling in parts of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Saturday was seen by violence, casting a shadow over the electoral process. The repolling exercise that was meant to be a correcting exercise after claims of foul play rapidly descended into chaos with reports of clashes, complaints from voters and technical glitches emanating from several booths. From Falta to Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim, violence, alleged voter intimidation and technical problems with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) marred the repolling exercise that was supposed to be carried out with heavy security by the authorities. The developments have once again brought to the fore the intense political battle between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on the eve of counting day.

Why did violence break out during repolling?

There were clashes between BJP and TMC workers in South 24 Parganas, particularly in sensitive polling areas. The clashes even took place during the polling process and showed a fragile law and order situation despite heavy security. The intense political rivalry between the two parties seemed to have stepped over the boundaries and spilled on to the streets, with both parties alleged to have disrupted the voting process.

Were voters stopped from voting?

BJP workers alleged that voters were stopped from voting at some polling stations. This allegation is not only a fresh setback to the repolling process but also raises a question on whether there will be free voting. It is a sign of a continuing lack of trust between the parties in the state polls.

What were the issues in the Diamond Harbour polling?

In Diamond Harbour, a complaint was lodged by a voter alleging the malfunction of an EVM at a polling booth in Roynagar Primary School. The issue led to lengthy delays in voting as officials tried to rectify the glitch. Some voters waited for a long time as officials were busy fixing the issue. There was also a complaint of poor communication and slow response from officials. The glitch led to the stalling of the voting and raised concerns over the repoll process.

Why was repolling ordered?

The Election Commission ordered repolling in 15 booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim after complaints were lodged on April 29 voting. There were 77 complaints on issues like EVM tampering, booth capturing and procedure violations. The Election Commission declared the previous poll void under Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, citing the possibility of these complaints affecting free and fair process.

What was the role of EVM tampering allegations?

The EVM complaints were at the centre of the controversy. Allegations were made that buttons were tampered with using tape, ink and other materials. Falta witnessed the maximum number of complaints followed by Diamond Harbour and Magrahat. The opposition parties have claimed they could cover the symbols of candidates and interfere with voters’ choices, raising the temperature in the political stand-off.

Was voter intimidation a factor in Falta?

In Falta, locals alleged that TMC workers intimidated them with threats of violence and coercion if they voted against the ruling party. These allegations have drawn a demand for central forces to be deployed to ensure voters’ safety. Reports suggest that the situation in Falta continues to remain under scrutiny with a decision pending on whether it should be extended to additional booths.

VIDEO | West Bengal Electios 2026: Heavy security deployed after reports of clashes between BJP, TMC supporters in South 24 Parganas. BJP supporters allege they are being prevented from voting.#WestBengalPollsWithPTI #AssemblyPollsWithPTI (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/HoBJFzjA9K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026







Did heavy security ensure a peaceful polling?

Despite the heavy security forces, including those of the centre, violence, protests and disruptions continued. The authorities had to intervene to restore order. But the continuance of complaints and the clashes suggest security forces alone were not enough to ensure a seamless voting.

How peaceful was Bengal’s repolling overall?

In all, the clashes, the complaints of voters, glitches in EVMs, and allegations of intimidation suggest that the repolling exercise was not a seamless democratic exercise. Chaotic scenes are shaping in the State ahead of the election results. From the unfortunate events in West Bengal it is obvious that peaceful repolling is far from the result.

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