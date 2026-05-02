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Home > NX News > GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 17:11 IST

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GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 2: G. D. Goenka International School, Surat, has once again upheld its tradition of academic excellence by securing a 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X Board Examination, marking 13 consecutive years of outstanding performance.

Top Performance and Rankings

“The school’s students have delivered remarkable results this year, earning top ranks across Surat city, Gujarat State, and at the national level. Hiral Gattani emerged as the top performer with an exceptional score of 99.6% (498/500), securing 1st position in the region (1st in Gujarat and Surat) and 2nd position in the country,” Says the Principal.

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Other High Achievers

“In addition, 7 students from the school have secured positions among the Top 10 in Surat city. Other outstanding achievers include Akarsh Vardhanam (99.4%), Jiya Dhankani (99%), Vishvaraj Rupawala (98.4%), Manav Patel (97.8%), Vrishank Mawani (97.4%), and Ananya Akbari (97.2%).” Says the School management.

GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

Overall Performance Analysis

Out of 142 students who appeared for the examination, 50 students scored above 90%, 52 students scored between 80%–89%, 25 students scored between 70%–79%, and 15 students scored between 60%–69%, reflecting consistent academic excellence across all performance levels.

Management Statement

Expressing pride in the achievement, the school management stated, “We are delighted to share that our school has once again achieved 100% results in the CBSE Class X Board Examination. With 50 students scoring above 90% and a large number securing distinctions, the overall performance has been exceptional. Hiral Gattani’s outstanding 99.6% and her 2nd rank at the national level, along with several students scoring above 99%, truly reflect the dedication of our students, the commitment of our teachers, and the continuous support of parents.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

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GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year
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GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year
GD Goenka International School Records 100% CBSE Pass for 13th Consecutive Year

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