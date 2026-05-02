LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results alert on phone anne hathaway cuba israel
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 16:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Renowned singer-composer Shibani Kashyap returns with her powerful new anthem ‘Sarfira’ set to release on Sunshine Music, a track that goes beyond music to embody a mindset, an attitude, and a movement. The song is a salute to fearless dreamers, rebels, and creators who refuse to fit into society’s boxes, celebrating the madness to dream big, the courage to stand apart, and the fire to keep creating against all odds.

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Adding to the song’s powerful impact is a dynamic lineup of artists who each bring their own distinct voice and energy. Siroyi emerges as a fearless force with razor-sharp expression and commanding presence, igniting every beat with intensity. Nx2D represents the voice of the new generation, bringing style, originality, and an electrifying flow that gives the track a modern edge. Tash The Beat Boxer elevates the rhythm with phenomenal beatboxing, transforming sound into pure adrenaline and adding a unique sonic identity. Yeda Anna rounds out the collaboration with raw charisma, bold attitude, and fearless expression, taking the song’s energy to another level

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking about the track, Shibani Kashyap shares that Sarfira is dedicated to everyone who chooses passion over approval and dares to follow their own path, ”Blending the soul of Indipop with the fierce pulse of hip-hop, Sarfira captures themes of freedom, rebellion, passion, and raw artistic energy. Its message resonates strongly, the ones often labelled “crazy” are the ones who go on to change the world. The track stands as an anthem for those who choose purpose over approval, creativity over conformity, and passion over fear”

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

The evening saw the presence of Bosco Martis, Meet Bros, Rajesh Khattar, Mannara Chopra, Rohit Verma, Arjan Bajwa, Vippin Aneja, Gaurav Chopra, Ramji Gulati, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shudhanshu Pandey, Dipshikkha Nagppal, Vitaasp Gotla, Aliza Khan, Karan B Oberoi, Mihir Joshi, Simran Sachdeva, Priyanka Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Nandani, Suresh Thomas, Mohit Vadia, Anjali Pandey Verma, Tiara Gujral, Soumini Paul, Arshi Khan, Eshan Masih, Diptii, Alpa Jobalia, Jasmeet, Amandeep Singh Jolly, Smriti Monocha, Kanta Motwani, Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat, Ajay Kakkar, Deepika Motwani, Ezendia, Sherrin Varghese, Sanober Herekar Aziz, Abdul Aziz Zee And Many More.

With its strong message and electrifying sound, Sarfira is all set to become an anthem for a new generation of dreamers and creators.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/4Ea-0LU8Ur0?si=mGoCEoghm6BDPugf

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

West Bengal Elections 2026: Supreme Court Declines Relief to TMC Over Deployment of Central Govt Officers in Vote Counting

Clashes In Falta, EVM Glitch In Diamond Harbour: Bengal Repolling Scenes Far From Peaceful Amid Violence, Voter Complaints

Echoes of the Desert: A Mesmerising Rajasthani Folk Music Event Enchants Mumbai

India Heatwave 2026 Explained: How Extreme Heat Impacts Health, Jobs And Agriculture As Climate Concerns Grow

Market Weekly Wrap: Sensex, Nifty Slip In Volatile Week Amid Crude Oil Surge; Rupee Weakens As Fed Turns Hawkish

LATEST NEWS

Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

What Is Google’s Cosmo AI Assistant App? Inside The Accidental Leak That Showcased Next-Gen AI Features Before Sudden Takedown

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Like Rishabh Pant’: Former Australian Skipper Makes Big Prediction On RR’s 15-Year-Old Star

Weekly Numerology Predictions For May 4-11: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Movie Show Halted Midway At Lower Parel Palladium Mall Over Alleged Smoking Audience Claims X User Online Post

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

‘Only 5-7 Days Of Oil Left’: Pakistan Minister’s Big Admission, Compares India’s Large Reserves

Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh
Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh
Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh
Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

QUICK LINKS