Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira in a Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted by Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: launch event hosted by Mika Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: Renowned singer-composer Shibani Kashyap returns with her powerful new anthem ‘Sarfira’ set to release on Sunshine Music, a track that goes beyond music to embody a mindset, an attitude, and a movement. The song is a salute to fearless dreamers, rebels, and creators who refuse to fit into society’s boxes, celebrating the madness to dream big, the courage to stand apart, and the fire to keep creating against all odds.

Adding to the song’s powerful impact is a dynamic lineup of artists who each bring their own distinct voice and energy. Siroyi emerges as a fearless force with razor-sharp expression and commanding presence, igniting every beat with intensity. Nx2D represents the voice of the new generation, bringing style, originality, and an electrifying flow that gives the track a modern edge. Tash The Beat Boxer elevates the rhythm with phenomenal beatboxing, transforming sound into pure adrenaline and adding a unique sonic identity. Yeda Anna rounds out the collaboration with raw charisma, bold attitude, and fearless expression, taking the song’s energy to another level

Speaking about the track, Shibani Kashyap shares that Sarfira is dedicated to everyone who chooses passion over approval and dares to follow their own path, ”Blending the soul of Indipop with the fierce pulse of hip-hop, Sarfira captures themes of freedom, rebellion, passion, and raw artistic energy. Its message resonates strongly, the ones often labelled “crazy” are the ones who go on to change the world. The track stands as an anthem for those who choose purpose over approval, creativity over conformity, and passion over fear”

The evening saw the presence of Bosco Martis, Meet Bros, Rajesh Khattar, Mannara Chopra, Rohit Verma, Arjan Bajwa, Vippin Aneja, Gaurav Chopra, Ramji Gulati, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shudhanshu Pandey, Dipshikkha Nagppal, Vitaasp Gotla, Aliza Khan, Karan B Oberoi, Mihir Joshi, Simran Sachdeva, Priyanka Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Nandani, Suresh Thomas, Mohit Vadia, Anjali Pandey Verma, Tiara Gujral, Soumini Paul, Arshi Khan, Eshan Masih, Diptii, Alpa Jobalia, Jasmeet, Amandeep Singh Jolly, Smriti Monocha, Kanta Motwani, Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat, Ajay Kakkar, Deepika Motwani, Ezendia, Sherrin Varghese, Sanober Herekar Aziz, Abdul Aziz Zee And Many More.

With its strong message and electrifying sound, Sarfira is all set to become an anthem for a new generation of dreamers and creators.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/4Ea-0LU8Ur0?si=mGoCEoghm6BDPugf