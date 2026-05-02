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Home > Entertainment News > My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

My Royal Nemesis follows a Joseon-era antagonist reborn in 2026, clashing with a chaebol heir in a mix of romance, revenge, and time-travel drama. Starring Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun, it premieres May 8, 2026 on SBS and Netflix.

My Royal Nemesis OTT Release
My Royal Nemesis OTT Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 17:42 IST

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My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

K-drama fans are preparing for one of their most awaited supernatural crossover events during the summer season of 2026. The fantasy romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis will begin its theatrical run on May 8, 2026. This series marks the return of Lim Ji-yeon, who has gained fame for her performances as complex characters who speak sharply. She will work together with Heo Nam-jun, who is an emerging talent, to create a situation that merges ancient battle methods with contemporary business combat techniques.

The story describes Kang Dan-sim, who became an infamous female antagonist during the Joseon period. She meets her death, but her spirit relocates to the year 2026. She wakes up in the body of Shin Seo-ri, who struggles to make a name for herself as an actress while living a life that does not compare to the royal opulence that Dan-sim experienced. The friction begins when this ancient, unyielding soul crosses paths with Cha Se-gye (Heo Nam-jun), a third-generation chaebol heir known for his icy demeanor and “ruthless tycoon” reputation. Their encounter creates a tumultuous relationship that combines elements of love and hate as they navigate between Joseon survival methods and modern corporate power struggles.

Where to Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s K-Drama Online

The series will stick to its usual schedule because it has to account for its global audience. My Royal Nemesis will debut on SBS TV in Korea on the prime Friday and Saturday 21:50 (KST) slot. Netflix is the primary platform for international viewers to stream the show. The streaming titan will have new episodes every week beginning May 8, which will allow fans in India and other regions to watch the drama the same time as it is airing in Korea. The drama will include 14 episodes, which will have 70-minute segments that will be about historical mysteries and romances that will lead to the final episode that will air on June 20, 2026.

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Inside the Intense Chemistry of the Main Characters

The specialized casting of this drama production, which showcases its lead actors through their “villainous” charm, serves as its main distinctive element. Lim Ji-yeon, who established her acting power through numerous performances, now plays a double role as an actress who becomes possessed. The character development from a victimized background character to a woman who embodies “national seductress” status at the Joseon court creates an innovative twist on the typical damsel-in-distress portrayal.

Time-Travel Romance And Rivalry Heat Up in May K-Drama

The story maintains its strongest point because it shows characters who need to battle their opponents until the end. The show builds its social structure through Jang Seung-jo’s performance as the male lead’s cousin and Lee Se-hee’s role as a powerful opponent. This May release will become the ultimate “weekend binge” of the season because it offers both time-traveling mysteries and intense romantic tension between two characters.

Also Read: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, When and Where to Watch Online: Release Date and Streaming Update Revealed

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My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

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My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series
My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series
My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series
My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

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