Met Gala 2026 Full Guest List: Karan Johar, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman To Lead Celeb Roll Call

It is just around the corner; the first Monday of May is almost here as the Metropolitan Museum of Art gets ready for its 2026 Met Gala event. With such themes as “Costume Art” and “Fashion is Art,” this year’s dress code promises to turn the red carpet into a place where fashion turns into art worthy of being exhibited at an art gallery. The secret guest list that will only be revealed when the first celebrities make their way down the street continues to be one of the city’s secrets.

The Co-Chairs: A Powerhouse Lineup

This year’s event is led by an influential mix of global icons:

Beyoncé: Returning in a leadership role, fuelling speculation about a historic archival look.

Nicole Kidman: A Met Gala veteran known for her timeless elegance.

Venus Williams: Bringing a blend of athleticism and avant-garde fashion.

Lewis Hamilton: A strong advocate for emerging designers and diversity in fashion.

Anna Wintour: The visionary behind the modern Met Gala.

The Indian Contingent: A Growing Force

The Indian presence at the Met Gala has grown to be a force to reckon with, and 2026 is no exception. Karan Johar is among the many names that have been making waves this year, with whispers about his first-time attendance in a bespoke outfit by Manish Malhotra doing the rounds. It goes without saying that Alia Bhatt will grace the occasion, and everyone is eagerly waiting for her second appearance post her infamous saree moment, which saw her combine the traditional elements of the Indian saree with an unconventional silhouette. Another name that we cannot overlook is Deepika Padukone, with many looking forward to her making an appearance along with Ranveer Singh.

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Hollywood Icons and Global Debuts

The 2026 host committee has hinted at a star-studded lineup, ensuring a memorable night.

Confirmed Attendees

LISA: As part of the host committee, her look is expected to be a standout moment.

Sabrina Carpenter: Likely to elevate her signature coquette-chic aesthetic.

Zendaya: Often dubbed the Met Gala’s “main character,” her collaboration with stylist Law Roach is highly anticipated.

Angela Bassett and Elizabeth Debicki: Expected to bring classic Hollywood drama and scale to the theme.

The ‘Wildcard’ Rumours

Speculation continues to build around possible surprise appearances:

Individual members of BTS may also put in an appearance, even as solo artists. On the other hand, there are hopes of the comeback of the “Queen of the Met” Rihanna. Rihanna is rumored to be preparing herself for her comeback to the Met Gala.

How to Follow the Night

The Met Gala has become a major spectacle all across the world. The red carpet of this event can be seen starting from 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. This event shall be live-streamed by Vogue. Last-minute changes may always happen, but the Met Gala of 2026 is set to be the point where East meets West on fashion’s grandest stage.

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