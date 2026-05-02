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Home > Sports News > CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 44 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 15:38 IST

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CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings lost by eight wickets to the Gujarat Titans in their last game due to poor batting performance. Chennai scored a respectable 158 runs while batting first. Gujarat’s reply took just 16.4 overs to reach the goal. However, the Mumbai Indians were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their last encounter. Sunrisers chased down the target in 18.4 overs after Mumbai, batting first, amassed a dominant score of 243 runs. 

CSK vs MI Pitch Report and Stats

The batting-friendly surface of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is well-known. This surface is useful for both rapid bowling and aggressive batting in Twenty20 matches. At this location, teams frequently choose to field first, while chasing is still competitive. The IPL’s average first-innings score is around 178; batters must be cautious when building their innings. However, in recent years, trends have changed, and it makes even a score of 200 look unsafe. 

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head Records

The CSK vs MI head-to-head record showcases how the two most successful teams in the Indian Premier League share a closely contested rivalry. In 40 games between these two teams, MI have won 21 times, while the Super Kings have 19 wins against their name.

You Might Be Interested In
Category Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians (MI)
Matches Played 40 40
Won 19 21
Wins At MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 5
Last Five Matches 1 Win, 4 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses
Lost 21 19
No Result 0 0

CSK vs MI Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals (DC): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

CSK vs MI Impact Players: CSK will likely use Urvil Patel, while MI could continue with Robin Minz as the impact player.

CSK vs MI Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold in IPL 2026. However, the wicketkeeper struck his second century of the season against the Mumbai Indians and would look to continue with same form. 

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is a safe choice in CSK vs MI Dream 11 thanks to his fifty in the previous game. 

  • Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya, thanks to the struggles of MI with both bat and ball has to play a superior role in both fields. This gives him an opportunity to rack up Dream11 points.

RR vs DC Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Sanju Samson – In nine IPL 2026 games, Sanju Samson has scored 345 runs at an astounding strike rate of 164. 

Vice-Captain: Anshul Kamboj – Anshul Kamboj has been an exceptional bowler for CSK ‌this season. He has taken 14 wickets in eight innings this season. 

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Ryan Rickelton – Ryan Rickelton is a superb top-order hitter who has been playing well lately. He is a hazardous option, though, because of his dismal record outside of Mumbai. 

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks – Returning to the playing XI in the last game, Will Jacks showed why he is one of the premier all-rounders in the world.

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar

🟣 Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Last 5 Matches

Match Opponent Result
1 vs Delhi Capitals ❌ Lost by 7 wickets (RR 225/6, DC 226/3)
2 vs Punjab Kings ✅ Won by 6 wickets
3 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad ❌ Lost by 5 wickets
4 vs Gujarat Titans ✅ Won
5 vs Lucknow Super Giants ✅ Won

🔵 Delhi Capitals – Last 5 Matches

Match Opponent Result
1 vs Rajasthan Royals ✅ Won by 7 wickets
2 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❌ Lost by 9 wickets
3 vs Mumbai Indians ✅ Won
4 vs Punjab Kings ❌ Lost
5 vs Kolkata Knight Riders ❌ Lost
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Tags: Anshul KambojCSK vs MICSK vs MI Dream11 Predictionhardik pandyaMA Chidambaram StadiumRuturaj GaikwadRyan Rickeltonsanju samsonWill Jacks

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CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 44 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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