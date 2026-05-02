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Home > Sports News > Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

Sameer Rizvi controversy escalates as Yesha Sagar denies love-jihad and religious conversion claims. The Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 player remains in the spotlight as viral rumours spread, with Sagar urging fans not to believe everything online.

Yesha Sagar reacts to love-jihad controversy with relation with Sameer Rizvi under spotlight. Image Credit: X/@yesha_sagar
Yesha Sagar reacts to love-jihad controversy with relation with Sameer Rizvi under spotlight. Image Credit: X/@yesha_sagar

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 12:06 IST

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Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: Taking to social media, Yesha Sagar has spoken out over the Sameer Rizvi religious conversion controversy. The Delhi Capitals player was charged with pressuring Yesha Sagar, his alleged girlfriend, to convert to a different religion. After a journalist’s post went viral, the claims started to spread extensively, igniting heated discussion and conjecture on several forums. Sagar used social media to refute the accusations in response. “Don’t believe everything you see or read on the internet,” the sports anchor stated in an cryptic statement. 

Yesha Sagar reacts to Love-Jihad controversy with Sameer Rizvi



Following rumors that Sameer Rizvi, her alleged boyfriend, forced her to convert, Yesha Sagar has responded strongly. Confusion and attention on social media resulted from the story’s rapid online propagation. She vehemently refuted these allegations on Twitter. “Don’t believe everything you see or read on the internet,” she said while addressing the issue head-on and advising people to exercise caution while reading information online. Her remarks were intended to dispel the false information and put an end to the rumors. 

Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi controversy

A social media controversy surrounds Sameer Rizvi, a player for the Delhi Capitals in the current Indian Premier League, and his purported girlfriend, sports presenter Yesha Sagar. The scandal began with a post by journalist Abhishek Tripathi claiming that an Uttar Pradesh cricket player was seeing a female anchor from a domestic league. Following the post, social media platforms were flooded with rumors that Rizvi and Yesha were the individuals involved. But it’s important to keep in mind that Rizvi has not officially acknowledged these claims. 

The widely circulated tweet further stated that the cricket player had been forcing the anchor to follow specific religious traditions, change her personal behavior, and erase specific photographs from her social media accounts. Additional accusations raised the prospect of pressure related to religious conversion, allegedly based on comments attributed to the anchor’s acquaintance. 

Also Read: Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

Who is Yesha Sagar, Sameer Rizvi’s rumoured girlfriend?

On December 14, 1996, Yesha Sagar was born in Ludhiana, Punjab. Before relocating to Toronto, Canada, in 2015 to pursue her education, she was raised in India. She gradually entered the media and entertainment industry after earning her degree from Seneca College. As she evolved into a model, actor, and anchor, she gained recognition for her work on numerous platforms. 

Yesha first gained recognition for her appearances in Punjabi music videos. Because of her work in the Punjabi entertainment industry, she rose to fame in North Indian pop culture. Due to social media speculations that she dated Sameer Rizvi during the 2026 Indian Premier League, Yesha Sagar has also been in the spotlight recently. According to rumors, she went to cricket matches, especially those involving the Delhi Capitals in 2025. These appearances led to increased speculation about a possible link between the two. However, these claims are not supported by any official affirmations. 

IPL 2026: How has Sameer Rizvi performed for Delhi Capitals?

In the first two games of the 19th Indian Premier League season, Sameer Rizvi was outstanding. The right-handed batter was on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard and was awarded the player of the match award in the first two games. However, his form has declined following two knocks of 70 and 90 against LSG and MI, respectively. He has since been dismissed for four single-digit scores, including two ducks. He has scored 209 runs in eight games at a strike rate of nearly 150 and an average of just 34.83 in IPL 2026. 

Also Read: CSK vs MI: Will MS Dhoni Play In Today IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ Against Mumbai Indians? Major Update On Former Chennai Super Kings Captain

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Tags: DCDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026Love Jihad controversySameer RizviSameer Rizvi girlfriendYesha Sagar

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Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

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Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

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Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter
Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter
Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter
Yesha Sagar-Sameer Rizvi Controversy: ‘Don’t Believe Everything Online’ — Sports Anchor Breaks Silence on Viral Relationship Rumours With DC Batter

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