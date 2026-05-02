Who are Pankti Doshi and Avish Jain? Power Couple Who Shut Down New York’s Fifth Avenue For 5-Day Wedding

Indian wedding baraat fifth avenue: A vibrant Indian wedding celebration brought a slice of tradition to the streets of Manhattan when a bride and groom led a baraat that temporarily transformed Fifth Avenue into a lively festive space. The procession, filled with music, dance, and wedding energy, quickly grabbed attention online after videos of the event went viral.

Bride And Groom Shut Down New York’s Fifth Avenue For 5-Day Wedding

Unlike a typical wedding procession, the couple made their entrance in a unique way by performing live during the celebration. The bride and groom were seen singing and dancing from an open vehicle, surrounded by guests dressed in traditional Indian attire. The atmosphere resembled a street concert more than a conventional wedding procession.







Who are Pankti Doshi and Avish Jain? New York Couple Viral Wedding

Pankti Doshi, who grew up in San Francisco, spends her daytime hours working as a genetic counselor while dedicating her nighttime hours to her roles as creative director and event coordinator. She has lived in multiple cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago and London and Singapore, before she began her New York City residency in 2020 to establish her own event business. She is best known for co-establishing Masala Mixtape, which has become the largest South Asian music festival in the city.