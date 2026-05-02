Met Gala 2026: No Selfies, No Foods With Garlic And Onion — Rules That Every Attendee Need To Follow

As the clock starts ticking towards the highly anticipated date, fashion enthusiasts are already speculating about the upcoming Met Gala 2026. Annually taking place on the first Monday of May, the event takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Celebrities, designers, and other influencers from all over the world step out on the museum’s historic stairs in some of their boldest and most lavish ensembles.

However, beneath the glamorous façade and flashing cameras is an event steeped in tradition and adherence to protocol. The official theme for the 2026 Met Gala has been announced as “Costume Art.” This particular exhibit, curated by Andrew Bolton, delves into the history and conceptualization of the connection between the human body and fashion as an art form.

In honor of Black Dandyism’s elegance and the significant contribution made by Black designers to worldwide fashion, the evening will pay homage to these traditions. As much buzz as the red carpet may generate, the true action occurs behind closed doors. It is a private and sophisticated affair shrouded in mystery. Here are some of the rules that must be followed on this highly anticipated fashion night.

No phones, no selfies

Though it has an enormous online presence, the Met Gala has a no-cell phones policy inside the venue. While pictures can be taken during the red carpet event, any picture or video taken past the red carpet – during private tours, dinners and performances – is strictly prohibited. Even though celebrities have been known to sneakily take bathroom selfies, officially, there are no photos or videos allowed at the gala.

No garlic, onion, or parsley

For dinner, it is more important than ever that food does not clash with fashion. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue magazine and the mastermind behind the Met Gala, makes sure there are no food items that would interfere with a good evening. Foods such as garlic, onions and parsley are not served because of bad breath or herbs stuck in teeth. Bruschetta is not served to prevent messy situations.

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No smoking

It should be strictly prohibited to smoke in the museum because its valuable collections and artifacts are at stake. As Andrew Bolton, the Curator once put it “If you want to ensure that you never get invited again, just smoke in the galleries.” With all that being said, it has still occurred before that guests have been flouting the regulation in less obvious spots.

Entry comes at a high price

The invitation itself does not grant access for free. The event raises money for the Costume Institute, and going there is not cheap at all. In 2024, one ticket had the price of $75,000. A table would even reach up to $350,000. Such costs are paid by fashion brands that invite celebrities.

Outfits need approval

It is not enough for a guest to wear whatever he or she wishes at such a function; everything a guest will wear must pass through the eyes of Anna Wintour, which is referred to as AWOK, which stands for “Anna Wintour Okay.”

Seating is assigned

Despite having paid all that money, guests still have no control over the seating arrangements. These are designed to bring together people who may never meet otherwise. Husbands and wives are not necessarily placed next to each other, and personal considerations play a big role here.

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