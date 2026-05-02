Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel anne hathaway cuba chennai super kings Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

From bold risks to boundary-pushing statements, these looks highlight how the Met Gala continues to be more than just a fashion event—it’s a stage for creativity, controversy, and unforgettable style moments.

Met Gala (PHOTO: IG)
Met Gala (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 11:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

It is time for the Met Gala 2026, and anticipation has already started among the fashion community members.  The 2026 theme has been officially titled “Costume Art.” This year’s exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explores the historical and conceptual relationship between the human body and fashion as a fine art form.

The dress code for the evening is “Fashion is Art.” Unlike previous years that focused on specific designers or eras, this theme encourages attendees to view their garments as living sculptures. Expect to see heavy influences from Surrealism, the Renaissance, and Impressionism, with designers crafting looks that blur the lines between a wearable garment and a museum masterpiece.

From bold risks to boundary-pushing statements, these looks highlight how the Met Gala continues to be more than just a fashion event—it’s a stage for creativity, controversy, and unforgettable style moments.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Kim Kardashian’s look for 2022 Met Gala

When Kim Kardashian wore the iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe during her performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” at the JFK gala back in 1962 at the Met Gala in 2022, she stirred up controversy among fans and critics alike. While some believed that her act was an ode to the history of fashion, others argued that the dress was far too precious to be displayed on a runway.

2. Kim Kardashian’s 2021 all-black Met Gala look

Another piece that left people intrigued was the all-black outfit worn by Kim Kardashian in 2021 from Balenciaga. As it covered her body completely, it looked very futuristic and mystifying. While some loved this look, reportedly inspired by the movie Dune, others found it inappropriate for the occasion.

3. Katy Perry’s 2019 Met Gala look

In 2019, Katy Perry opted for an extravagant chandelier-inspired Moschino creation. Adorned with crystals and designed like a chandelier, her appearance was nothing short of spectacular. The singer appeared with a chandelier harness attached to her body and walked on stage with a dramatic flourish.

4. Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala look

Lady Gaga made the red carpet her stage to perform on in 2019. She wore a very elegant Brandon Maxwell dress with a train, but the biggest surprise came when she pulled off her dress to reveal several other outfits, with the last being lingerie.

5. Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala look

The dress worn by Kendall Jenner at La Perla in 2017 had thousands of handmade crystals on it as well as a daring cut which glorified the beauty of the human body. Although people appreciated it, there were those who considered it to be a little too risqué.

5. Madonna’s 2016 Met Gala look in Givenchy

In 2016, Madonna caused a stir at the Met Gala when she wore an eye-catching black Givenchy gown that had cut-outs showing different parts of her body. While some commended her for being bold and sending out a strong message, others saw the dress as too provocative. Nevertheless, it was definitely one of the most notable outfits that year.

6. Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei gown for 2015 Met Gala

The spectacular yellow dress that Rihanna wore in 2015 is perhaps one of the best dresses seen in Met Gala’s history so far. Designed by Guo Pei, it had amazing embroidery and a very big train inspired by the ancient Chinese royal attire. Though there was mixed feedback on it back then, the dress is now regarded as a landmark event in fashion.

7. Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2015 Met Gala look

At the 2015 Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads in a unique fire-themed headdress by Philip Treacy. This creative piece reflected the Met Gala theme, which was “China: Through the Looking Glass” that year.

ALSO READ:  Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: controversial looks of Met GalaMet Gala 2026weird outfits of Met Gala

RELATED News

‘Sequel Speaks Of Our Time’: Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, Shares Emotional Instagram Note And Applauds The Film For Reviving Nostalgia

‘Ghar Barkat Aayi’: Munawar Faruqui Welcomes First Child With Wife Mehzabeen, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Hits Rs 1,785 Crore Milestone As ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Friday Race

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow to Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

Loud Beep and a Uext: iPhone Users Get Emergency Test Alert. What It Means

From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch BAN vs NZ?

Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

Viral Video: Woman Chugs Half A Tequila Bottle At Airport After Security Says She Can’t Bring It On Flight | WATCH

Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

US To Take Over Cuba Immediately? Decoding Trump’s Big Bombshell And Fresh Sanctions

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far
Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far
Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far
Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

QUICK LINKS