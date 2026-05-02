Met Gala 2026: From Bold To Bizarre — Most Controversial Looks That Broke The Internet So Far

It is time for the Met Gala 2026, and anticipation has already started among the fashion community members. The 2026 theme has been officially titled “Costume Art.” This year’s exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explores the historical and conceptual relationship between the human body and fashion as a fine art form.

The dress code for the evening is “Fashion is Art.” Unlike previous years that focused on specific designers or eras, this theme encourages attendees to view their garments as living sculptures. Expect to see heavy influences from Surrealism, the Renaissance, and Impressionism, with designers crafting looks that blur the lines between a wearable garment and a museum masterpiece.

From bold risks to boundary-pushing statements, these looks highlight how the Met Gala continues to be more than just a fashion event—it’s a stage for creativity, controversy, and unforgettable style moments.

1. Kim Kardashian’s look for 2022 Met Gala

When Kim Kardashian wore the iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe during her performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” at the JFK gala back in 1962 at the Met Gala in 2022, she stirred up controversy among fans and critics alike. While some believed that her act was an ode to the history of fashion, others argued that the dress was far too precious to be displayed on a runway.

2. Kim Kardashian’s 2021 all-black Met Gala look

Another piece that left people intrigued was the all-black outfit worn by Kim Kardashian in 2021 from Balenciaga. As it covered her body completely, it looked very futuristic and mystifying. While some loved this look, reportedly inspired by the movie Dune, others found it inappropriate for the occasion.

3. Katy Perry’s 2019 Met Gala look

In 2019, Katy Perry opted for an extravagant chandelier-inspired Moschino creation. Adorned with crystals and designed like a chandelier, her appearance was nothing short of spectacular. The singer appeared with a chandelier harness attached to her body and walked on stage with a dramatic flourish.

4. Lady Gaga’s 2019 Met Gala look

Lady Gaga made the red carpet her stage to perform on in 2019. She wore a very elegant Brandon Maxwell dress with a train, but the biggest surprise came when she pulled off her dress to reveal several other outfits, with the last being lingerie.

5. Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala look

The dress worn by Kendall Jenner at La Perla in 2017 had thousands of handmade crystals on it as well as a daring cut which glorified the beauty of the human body. Although people appreciated it, there were those who considered it to be a little too risqué.

5. Madonna’s 2016 Met Gala look in Givenchy

In 2016, Madonna caused a stir at the Met Gala when she wore an eye-catching black Givenchy gown that had cut-outs showing different parts of her body. While some commended her for being bold and sending out a strong message, others saw the dress as too provocative. Nevertheless, it was definitely one of the most notable outfits that year.

6. Rihanna’s yellow Guo Pei gown for 2015 Met Gala

The spectacular yellow dress that Rihanna wore in 2015 is perhaps one of the best dresses seen in Met Gala’s history so far. Designed by Guo Pei, it had amazing embroidery and a very big train inspired by the ancient Chinese royal attire. Though there was mixed feedback on it back then, the dress is now regarded as a landmark event in fashion.

7. Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2015 Met Gala look

At the 2015 Met Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker turned heads in a unique fire-themed headdress by Philip Treacy. This creative piece reflected the Met Gala theme, which was “China: Through the Looking Glass” that year.

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