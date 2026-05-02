Auto Sales Data April 2026: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Lead Strong Growth; Exports Show Mixed Trend

Auto Sales Data April 2026: The Indian auto sector made an excellent beginning to their fiscal year FY27, as figures of April 2026 showed robust growth in sales not only for passenger cars and utility vehicles but also for some commercial vehicles. Despite the positive domestic demand situation for passenger and utility vehicles and entry-level cars, especially sports utility vehicles, the export performance was not consistent due to varying market conditions globally.

1. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in the driver’s seat as always

Maruti Suzuki maintained its dominance, recording overall sales of 239,646 units – a huge increase compared to the 179,791 units in April last year.

It’s the overall growth that stood out:

Passenger vehicle domestic sales increased to 187,704 units

Entry-level cars like Alto and S-Presso nearly doubled to 16,066 units

Compact segment stalwarts like Swift, Baleno and WagonR continued their stellar performance at 80,659 units

SUVs like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara also stayed in demand at 77,892 units

Exports also grew to 40,054 units. In short, it was a robust performance from both rural and urban markets.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales: Sold 2,39,646 Cars In April, Check Top Selling Models

2. Hyundai Motor India Limited is all about SUVs

Hyundai had a steady April, selling a total of 65,610 units.

Domestic sales saw an increase of 17% to reach 51,902 units.

Export sales were 13,708 units

The Hyundai Venue was highly preferred, thus showing the enduring trend towards compact SUVs in the Indian automobile industry.

3. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., based on EVs

The company has performed quite well in terms of sales, reporting a total number of 59,701 passenger vehicles sold.

Domestic sales increased to 59,000 units

Exports have doubled to reach 701 units.

However, the most significant development is the growth in EV sales by over 70% to reach 9,150 units.

4. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., growing across the board

Mahindra sold 94,627 units in total, a 14% increase over the last year.

Passenger vehicles: 56,331 units

Commercial vehicles: 23,427 units (up 7.5%)

Three-wheelers shot up 81% year-on-year

Exports also showed robust growth

The strong demand for SUVs and the significant rebound of its three-wheeler segment drove growth.

5. Escorts Kubota Limited, strong in India, slow overseas

Escorts Kubota reported total sales of 10,857 units, an impressive 24.4% growth.

Domestic sales increased by 27.6%

However, exports reduced by 21% due to low international demand

This decline is a manifestation of a wider pattern, where the demand in rural India and domestic infrastructures remains high, while overseas markets have not yet recovered completely.

6. Eicher Motors Limited, which is dominant in terms of domestic sales

The total sales of Eicher Motors reached 1.13 lakh units, marking an impressive increase of 31% compared to the previous year.

Although Eicher Motors is performing well domestically, the company is facing a decline in its exports by 14%.

Smaller Companies: Overall Stable Sales Performance

JSW MG Motor India registered 6,018 units (3% growth) due to constant demands for both petrol and electric vehicles.

Honda Cars India Limited registered sales of 4,938 units, with the domestic sales increasing to make up for declining exports

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd sold 5,388 units, with domestic and export sales equally distributed.

Renault India witnessed a growth of 12.2% in sales, and Fiat India Automobiles also experienced positive growth

What April Auto Sales Data Suggest

The analysis of the April car sales figures reveals high growth in the domestic market. The demand for SUVs, cheap cars, and electric cars is still steady, serving as a stable base for the automotive industry.

On the other hand, exports remain one of the weaknesses for most organisations involved. This situation will not change until the recovery in the global market occurs.

Overall, however, despite all the problems mentioned, the sector seems to have begun its work in FY27 on an encouraging note.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp April 2026 Sales: 5 Lakh+ Units Sold As Domestic Demand Rises

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers are advised to consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)