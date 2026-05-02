Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today:
The banks throughout the nation will operate their services on Saturday May 2 2026. People currently show interest in knowing the Saturday bank operating status. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar establishes bank operating hours based on state and local holiday traditions. Some branches will remain operational while other branches will close their services because of public holidays and weekend business hours. The complete RBI holiday schedule should be verified first before you schedule any banking activities.
Are Bank Open or Close Today on 2 May 2026?
Today May 2 2026 marks the first Saturday of the month which allows banks to operate their services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) establishes Monday banking operations for all banks which remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers at bank branches can perform their regular banking activities today without any disruptions.
RBI Calendar Holiday List
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Reason
|
Location / Applicability
|
May 3
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 9
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
Nationwide
|
May 10
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 16
|
Saturday
|
State Day
|
Gangtok
|
May 17
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
|
May 23
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Nationwide
|
May 26
|
Tuesday
|
Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti
|
Agartala
|
May 27
|
Wednesday
|
Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
|
Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others
|
May 28
|
Thursday
|
Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
|
Jaipur, Belapur
|
May 31
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Nationwide
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.