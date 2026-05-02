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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Banks remain open across the country on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Many people are wondering whether banks are open or closed this Saturday.

Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 10:32 IST

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Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: 

The banks throughout the nation will operate their services on Saturday May 2 2026. People currently show interest in knowing the Saturday bank operating status. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar establishes bank operating hours based on state and local holiday traditions. Some branches will remain operational while other branches will close their services because of public holidays and weekend business hours. The complete RBI holiday schedule should be verified first before you schedule any banking activities.

Are Bank Open or Close Today on 2 May 2026? 

Today May 2 2026 marks the first Saturday of the month which allows banks to operate their services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) establishes Monday banking operations for all banks which remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers at bank branches can perform their regular banking activities today without any disruptions.

You Might Be Interested In

RBI Calendar Holiday List 

Date

Day

Holiday / Reason

Location / Applicability

May 3

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 9

Saturday

Second Saturday

Nationwide

May 10

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 16

Saturday

State Day

Gangtok

May 17

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

May 23

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Nationwide

May 26

Tuesday

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

Agartala

May 27

Wednesday

Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others

May 28

Thursday

Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)

Jaipur, Belapur

May 31

Sunday

Weekly Off

Nationwide

Also Read: Gold And Silver Prices Rise Today — How Iran Talks And Oil Prices Are Driving The Surge 

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Tags: 2 may bank holidayBank HolidayBank Holiday Todaybank holidaysis bank open todayIs Today Bank Holidaymay day holidaytoday bank holidaytoday bank holiday or nottoday bank is open or nottoday bank open or nottoday holiday

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Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

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Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

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