Bank Holiday Today on 2 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today:

The banks throughout the nation will operate their services on Saturday May 2 2026. People currently show interest in knowing the Saturday bank operating status. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar establishes bank operating hours based on state and local holiday traditions. Some branches will remain operational while other branches will close their services because of public holidays and weekend business hours. The complete RBI holiday schedule should be verified first before you schedule any banking activities.

Are Bank Open or Close Today on 2 May 2026?

Today May 2 2026 marks the first Saturday of the month which allows banks to operate their services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) establishes Monday banking operations for all banks which remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers at bank branches can perform their regular banking activities today without any disruptions.

RBI Calendar Holiday List

Date Day Holiday / Reason Location / Applicability May 3 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 9 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide May 10 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 16 Saturday State Day Gangtok May 17 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide May 23 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide May 26 Tuesday Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti Agartala May 27 Wednesday Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Imphal & others May 28 Thursday Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Jaipur, Belapur May 31 Sunday Weekly Off Nationwide

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