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Home > Entertainment News > Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

According to Sacnilk, the film saw a strong response across India on its first day. It earned around Rs 9.80 crore in net collection. The movie was shown in about 2,636 shows across the country. Its total India gross collection reached Rs 11.37 crore, while the net collection currently stands at Rs 9.80 crore.

patroit malayalam movie box office
patroit malayalam movie box office

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 08:48 IST

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Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: The Malayalam film Patriot has taken a strong start at the box office on its first day following its release on May 1, 2026. Starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, the film earned Rs 29.37 crore worldwide on Day 1. It performed well both in India and overseas, with Kerala leading the collections. The film also saw good occupancy in theatres, showing a solid opening response from audiences.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film saw a strong response across India on its first day. It earned around Rs 9.80 crore in net collection. The movie was shown in about 2,636 shows across the country. Its total India gross collection reached Rs 11.37 crore, while the net collection currently stands at Rs 9.80 crore.

Patriot Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

The film Patriot also did well in overseas markets. It earned around Rs 18 crore outside India on its first day. With this, the film’s total worldwide collection reached Rs 29.37 crore.

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Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: City Wise 

The film Patriot saw good audience turnout throughout the day. Overall occupancy was 73.44%. Morning shows had around 70.25% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows were higher at 75.75%. Night shows stayed steady at about 72%.

Kerala turned out to be the best-performing region, contributing Rs 8.50 crore. Karnataka came next with Rs 1.50 crore, and Tamil Nadu added Rs 75 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together brought in Rs 15 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 47 lakh, taking the total India gross collection to Rs 11.37 crore.

Patriot Malayalam Movie Review 

After watching Patriot, many movie lovers are disappointed and have called it cringey. They feel that nothing really worked in the film that not the story, screenplay, direction, or even the star power. Mohanlal’s performance has received mixed reactions, and Nayanthara’s entry was seen as dull. Some viewers have already started calling the film a flop.

Patriot story relvoles around two veteran intelligence officer who were once partners but have been estranged for nearly two decades due to a failed mission.

Also Read: ‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Sees Steady Growth, Earns Rs 20.20 Crore Worldwide Amid Positive Response 

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Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

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Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

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Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening

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