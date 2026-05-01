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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Isha Ambani chose outfits that felt deeply personal—each look reflecting their unique sense of style. Here’s a roundup of the standout Indian appearances on the red carpet at Met Gala 2025.

Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025 (PHOTO: IG)
Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025 (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 19:50 IST

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Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

In what many are calling the biggest South Asian presence in the Met Gala’s history, Indian and Indian-origin celebrities turned up in full force. Staying true to the theme ‘Tailored For You,’ stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Isha Ambani chose outfits that felt deeply personal—each look reflecting their unique sense of style. Here’s a roundup of the standout Indian appearances on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala:

1. Shah Rukh Khan in Sabyasachi
Making his Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a sleek all-black Sabyasachi suit. He elevated the look with layered jewellery, including a striking “K” pendant. Leaning into a dandy aesthetic, he added a cane, tousled hair, dark sunglasses, and leather boots.

2. Priyanka Chopra in Balmain
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a custom Balmain outfit featuring a cinched waist and strong, structured shoulders. Her statement jewellery included Bvlgari’s Magnus Emerald Necklace, centred around a massive 241.06-carat emerald—the largest the brand has ever set.

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3. Diljit Dosanjh in Prabal Gurung
Diljit Dosanjh sported royal Indian style with his outfit from the designer Prabal Gurung, accessorized by jewelry from Golecha and a turban to match. He topped off his attire with a Kripan.

4. Natasha Poonawalla in Manish Malhotra
Natasha Poonawalla’s custom Manish Malhotra couture paid tribute to both Indian craftsmanship and her Parsi roots. The look combined vintage Parsi Gara saris with a corset-cummerbund, an embroidered jacket, and a sculptural lace cravat by Atelier Biser.

5. Mona Patel in Thom Browne
Mona Patel made a memorable entrance in custom Thom Browne, accompanied by Vector—a robotic dog designed by MIT and inspired by Browne’s dachshund, Hector. Dressed in a tux and attached to a diamond-studded leash, Vector added a futuristic, playful twist to her look.

6. Kiara Advani in Gaurav Gupta
Kiara Advani marked her Met Gala debut in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation featuring a sculptural gold corset layered over an off-shoulder black gown. The design symbolised motherhood, with a breastplate depicting two hearts—mother and child—connected by an abstract umbilical cord.

7. Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna
Isha Ambani chose an Anamika Khanna design that highlighted traditional Indian tailoring skills, featuring a Benarasi skirt train. It was put together by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and complemented by a Cartier necklace that was previously the property of the Maharaja of Nawanagar.

8. Manish Malhotra in Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s first Met Gala appearance saw him dressed in an elegant black sherwani cape that he designed for himself. His design combined Indian couture with dandy elements and was adorned with elaborate embroidery, glass beads, and brooches from his High Jewellery collection.

9. Sabyasachi in Sabyasachi
Sabyasachi made an appearance at the red carpet event alongside Shah Rukh Khan wearing his own creation. The ensemble was made up of a perfectly cut ivory quilted coat paired with a white shirt and black pants, accompanied by a cummerbund. This was complemented with jewelry items such as velvet hat with a jeweled feather, choker necklace, and rings.

10. Diya Mehta wearing Bloni Atelier
Diya Mehta wore a custom BLONI creation – a reimagined tailored suit crafted from pure Himalayan cashmere. Featuring a structured silhouette that rose above the shoulder and flowed into a gown-like train, the piece was encrusted with 15,000 clear quartz crystals. Mehta completed the look with a Nehru cap, carved silver cane, and gold and polki diamond jewelry.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026: Take A Sneak Peek Into Isha Ambani’s All Over The Years Met Gala Outfits 

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Tags: Bollywood in Met Gala 2025diljit dosanjhIsha ambanikiara advaniMet Gala 2025Met Gala 2026SRK

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Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

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Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

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Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025
Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025
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