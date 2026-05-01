Why Haj Pilgrims Are Paying More This Year? Rs 10,000 Hike Triggers Political Debate as Pilgrims Face Higher Travel Costs to Mecca

HAJ PILGRIM HIKE FARE: Tempers flared after the Haj Committee decided to bump airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim this year, blaming airlines’ complaints about soaring jet fuel costs. The government tried to justify the hike, pointing fingers at the chaos in the Middle East, especially the US and Israel’s battle with Iran, which has squeezed the world’s oil supply. Officials pointed out they kept the increase at “just $100” after some tough negotiations.

Haj Airfare Hike 2026: Pilgrims to Pay Rs 10,000 More

But the opposition didn’t buy it. They slammed the hike as unfair. Things really heated up when the Haj Committee, which answers to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, sent out a circular. They cited “extraordinary circumstances” from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, and said this year’s pilgrims heading to Mecca in Saudi Arabia would face a one-time bump in airfare.

In the circular, the committee explained, “Every pilgrim will pay an extra USD 100, no matter where they’re flying from. We made this call because airlines have been pushing hard for a higher base fare after Aviation Turbine Fuel prices shot up, thanks to what’s going on in the Middle East.”

Haj Fire Hike Triggers Political Debate

Pilgrims planning to travel this year have to cough up the extra fee by May 15.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke up on X, saying, “Haj is a lifelong dream for so many families, I really respect that. But with global ATF prices spiking because of geopolitical tensions, airlines wanted to hike fares by $300–$400 each. Honestly, we can’t blame them for the higher fuel costs.” He insisted that after negotiating, they capped the increase at $100, which he said saved pilgrims money and was done in good faith.

Opposition Questions Extra Charges on Pilgrims

On the other side, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wasn’t having it. He argued the committee had already collected over Rs 90,000 from each pilgrim. “Are pilgrims being punished for using the Haj Committee? This feels like pure exploitation. Most pilgrims aren’t rich, they scrape together money for years just to make this journey. It’s not some luxury vacation for them,” he said.

This includes flights to Saudi Arabia for the Haj. State-owned oil companies just raised prices again because global energy costs are still high, the war in Iran hasn’t helped. It’s the second month in a row they’ve bumped them up.

India stopped regulating ATF prices over twenty years ago. Since then, airlines and oil companies have had a written agreement: they match Indian rates to international market prices.

What is the reason behind the increase in fuel prices?

But with global energy prices spiking lately, fuel costs have started swinging much more than usual. People in the industry say the government and oil firms decided not to hit everyone with the entire increase all at once, they’re spreading it out to soften the blow. For airlines, ATF is a huge part of running costs. When fuel prices go up, so do their expenses, just like that. International carriers flying to and from India will end up paying even more, especially with these higher rates.

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