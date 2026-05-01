LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day ujjain BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Former Twitter (now X) CEO Parag Agrawal returns with Parallel Web Systems, an AI startup valued at $2 billion after fresh funding led by Sequoia Capital. Know what it does, who uses it, and why investors—including those watching Elon Musk’s X ecosystem closely—are betting big on it.

Elon Musk fired him from Twitter—now Parag Agrawal is back with Parallel Web Systems, a $2 billion AI startup powering the next generation of AI agents. (Image: Reuters)
Elon Musk fired him from Twitter—now Parag Agrawal is back with Parallel Web Systems, a $2 billion AI startup powering the next generation of AI agents. (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 13:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Remember Parag Agrawal? The former CEO of Twitter (now X), ousted after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, is back in the spotlight as the founder of a fast-scaling AI search startup that has already reached a $2 billion valuation.

His new venture, Parallel Web Systems, has raised a $100 million Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, pushing its total funding to $230 million in less than a year. The latest round comes just five months after its Series A at a $740 million valuation, underscoring the rapid pace of investor interest.

But what exactly is Parallel Web Systems, and why are some of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors backing it so aggressively?

You Might Be Interested In

What is Parag Agrawal’s Parallel Web Systems?

At its core, Parallel Web Systems is building infrastructure for the next phase of the internet—an AI-first web.

The startup offers a suite of web search and research APIs designed specifically for AI agents, enabling software systems—not humans— to browse, analyse, and extract real-time information from the internet.

In simple terms, Parallel aims to become the “search and intelligence layer” for AI agents that act on behalf of users.

The company’s core belief is that the internet is shifting from being human-driven to agent-driven, where AI systems will increasingly handle research, decision-making, and workflows autonomously.

Who is using Parallel Web Systems?

Parallel is already gaining traction across industries, from legal tech to finance and enterprise automation.

According to the company:

  • Harvey uses it to ground legal reasoning across 60+ jurisdictions
  • Notion powers AI agents for large-scale knowledge work
  • Opendoor uses it for automated property research workflows
  • Profound leverages it to improve AI-driven content and search performance
  • Actively builds always-on go-to-market agents that track leads in real time

The company also claims that two major US insurers have halved claims processing times using its tools, while leading banks and hedge funds rely on it for risk analysis and company intelligence.

In total, over 100,000 developers are currently building on the platform.

Why are investors betting big on Parallel?

The latest funding round included participation from Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Spark Capital, and Terrain Capital, alongside Sequoia Capital leading the round. Sequoia partner Andrew Reed has also joined the board.

Investors see a clear thesis: as AI agents go mainstream, they need reliable infrastructure for real-time web access and reasoning, and Parallel is positioning itself at that core.

The company says demand is accelerating across industries as companies increasingly embed AI agents into enterprise workflows faster than expected.

Where does Parag Agrawal stand now?

Agrawal, who led Twitter during one of its most turbulent periods, largely stayed out of the public spotlight after his exit. His departure followed Musk’s takeover in 2022, after which he and other top executives filed a lawsuit over unpaid severance claims.

That chapter is now largely behind him as he focuses full-time on building Parallel Web Systems.

Today, he is repositioning himself not as a social media executive, but as a builder of foundational infrastructure for the AI economy.

What’s next for Parallel?

With fresh capital in place, Agrawal plans to expand sales and marketing, strengthen research and development, and accelerate enterprise adoption.

The bigger bet is clear: that AI agents—not humans—will become the primary users of the web, and Parallel aims to power that transition.

If that vision plays out, Parallel Web Systems may not just be another AI startup—it could become one of the core infrastructure layers of the next internet cycle.

Also Read: Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? Infosys Appoints Former Hindustan Unilever CEO As New Vice Chairman

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aielon muskparag agrawalparallel web systemsstartuptech newsTwitter

RELATED News

Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? Infosys Appoints Former Hindustan Unilever CEO As New Vice Chairman

Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 1, 2026): Rates Remain Steady Amid West Asia Tensions; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold & 999 Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Dubai & More Cities

Bajaj Finance Raises FD Interest Rates by Up to 45 Basis Points from May 1: Should You Lock In Fixed Deposits Now?

Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

LPG Gas Price Today (May 1, 2026): Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

LATEST NEWS

AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Queen 2 Updates: Kangana Ranaut Juggles Shoots And Politics As Vikas Bahl Film Goes On Floors

Gautam Adani Drives Group’s Growth With Focus on Local Jobs, Better Lives and Dignity

RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag Play IPL Today Match in Jaipur? Big Update on Rajasthan Royals Captain After Vaping Controversy | IPL 2026

Who Is Falaq Naaz? Actress Deletes Video Mocking Rahul Roy, Seeks Work For Him Amid Troll Backlash

Speech by Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group on International Labor Day 2026

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup
Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup
Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup
Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

QUICK LINKS