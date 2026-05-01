Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Remember Parag Agrawal? The former CEO of Twitter (now X), ousted after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, is back in the spotlight as the founder of a fast-scaling AI search startup that has already reached a $2 billion valuation.

His new venture, Parallel Web Systems, has raised a $100 million Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, pushing its total funding to $230 million in less than a year. The latest round comes just five months after its Series A at a $740 million valuation, underscoring the rapid pace of investor interest.

But what exactly is Parallel Web Systems, and why are some of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors backing it so aggressively?

What is Parag Agrawal’s Parallel Web Systems?

At its core, Parallel Web Systems is building infrastructure for the next phase of the internet—an AI-first web.

The startup offers a suite of web search and research APIs designed specifically for AI agents, enabling software systems—not humans— to browse, analyse, and extract real-time information from the internet.

In simple terms, Parallel aims to become the “search and intelligence layer” for AI agents that act on behalf of users.

The company’s core belief is that the internet is shifting from being human-driven to agent-driven, where AI systems will increasingly handle research, decision-making, and workflows autonomously.

Who is using Parallel Web Systems?

Parallel is already gaining traction across industries, from legal tech to finance and enterprise automation.

According to the company:

Harvey uses it to ground legal reasoning across 60+ jurisdictions

Notion powers AI agents for large-scale knowledge work

Opendoor uses it for automated property research workflows

Profound leverages it to improve AI-driven content and search performance

Actively builds always-on go-to-market agents that track leads in real time

The company also claims that two major US insurers have halved claims processing times using its tools, while leading banks and hedge funds rely on it for risk analysis and company intelligence.

In total, over 100,000 developers are currently building on the platform.

Why are investors betting big on Parallel?

The latest funding round included participation from Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Spark Capital, and Terrain Capital, alongside Sequoia Capital leading the round. Sequoia partner Andrew Reed has also joined the board.

Investors see a clear thesis: as AI agents go mainstream, they need reliable infrastructure for real-time web access and reasoning, and Parallel is positioning itself at that core.

The company says demand is accelerating across industries as companies increasingly embed AI agents into enterprise workflows faster than expected.

Where does Parag Agrawal stand now?

Agrawal, who led Twitter during one of its most turbulent periods, largely stayed out of the public spotlight after his exit. His departure followed Musk’s takeover in 2022, after which he and other top executives filed a lawsuit over unpaid severance claims.

That chapter is now largely behind him as he focuses full-time on building Parallel Web Systems.

Today, he is repositioning himself not as a social media executive, but as a builder of foundational infrastructure for the AI economy.

What’s next for Parallel?

With fresh capital in place, Agrawal plans to expand sales and marketing, strengthen research and development, and accelerate enterprise adoption.

The bigger bet is clear: that AI agents—not humans—will become the primary users of the web, and Parallel aims to power that transition.

If that vision plays out, Parallel Web Systems may not just be another AI startup—it could become one of the core infrastructure layers of the next internet cycle.

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