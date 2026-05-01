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Home > Entertainment News > Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

Deepika Padukone began shooting for King in September 2025, marking yet another collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 14:05 IST

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Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced second pregnancy recently. Following the baby news, fans wondered if Deepika would be able to wrap up the shoots of Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Allu Arjun’s Raaka. Now, Deepika has been spotted filming with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming project in Cape Town, South Africa. Glimpses from the shoot have already taken over social media, sparking excitement among fans.

In the photos doing the rounds, Deepika can be seen flashing her signature smile, dressed in a breezy, flowy outfit. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, exudes charm in a striped shirt, paired with sunglasses and a stylish pendant. The duo is believed to have been shooting for a song sequence, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

Deepika Padukone and SRK from the sets of KING in Cape Town, South Africa
by u/GiveMeSomeSunshine3 in BollyBlindsNGossip

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The pictures were posted on Reddit and social media was quick to react to Deepika’s first glimpse from set after pregnancy news. A user said, “My eyes always land on Deepika even if she’s not in focus in the pic, even when I haven’t read the caption to expect her in the pic. She’s something else man, look at her. Signed, A straight woman + SRK paglu.”

Another mentioned, “Deepika looks absolutely gorgeous whenever she lets her hair down. And of course. Shahrukh.” Someone added, “SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn’t need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that shit down but since this is obviously a flashback I’m guessing they won’t.”

Deepika And Shah Rukh’s Collaboration

Deepika Padukone began shooting for King in September 2025, marking yet another collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. Announcing the project last year, Deepika shared a touching post featuring her holding Shah Rukh’s hand. The actress debuted with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and later did Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan together.

However, Deepika has also made headlines for stepping away from two major projects — Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Reports suggest that her exit was linked to multiple factors, including concerns over extended work hours.

Deepika-Ranveer’s Pregnancy

On the personal front, Deepika has been in the spotlight following her pregnancy announcement. The actor, who is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, has been carefully balancing her professional commitments with this new phase of life. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Dua in September 2024. While she continues to remain active, she is reportedly being selective about her projects and schedules.

Deepika’s Work Commitments

Looking at her work front, Deepika remains one of the most sought-after stars in the industry. Apart from King, she has Atlee’s film Raaka, alongside Allu Arjun.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is said to be a stylish action drama that blends high-octane sequences with strong storytelling. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film also features Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

ALSO READ: Queen 2 Updates: Kangana Ranaut Juggles Shoots And Politics As Vikas Bahl Film Goes On Floors

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Tags: Bollywooddeepika padukoneentertainmentshah rukh khan

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Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

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Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

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Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town
Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town
Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town
Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

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