Did Jeffrey Epstein Actually Leave Behind A ‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Fresh Report Reveals Chilling And Mysterious Details About…

Fresh reporting from the New York Times has brought renewed attention to an alleged suicide note linked to Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that a potentially significant document may have been kept out of public view for nearly seven years. According to the report, the note was discovered in July 2019 after Epstein attempted suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. Epstein remained unresponsive in his cell when officers discovered him with a strip of cloth around his neck which led them to put him on suicide watch.

Who Discovered Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Secret’ Suicide Note?

The note was discovered by Nicholas Tartaglione who served as Epstein’s cellmate and who had previously been a police officer and was later convicted of murder and drug trafficking in a separate case.

What Was Written In ‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Of Jeffrey Epstein?

Tartaglione claims that he discovered the handwritten message which he claims was written on a torn yellow legal pad sheet inside a graphic novel which he found in the cell. The document includes a phrase which states ‘time to say goodbye’ and a statement which shows the writer’s frustration with investigators yet the complete document remains undisclosed and unverified by independent sources. The situation becomes more contentious through the way officials managed the document after they discovered it.

Is The ‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Of Jeffrey Epstein Real?

Reports indicate that Tartaglione showed the note to his attorneys who allegedly certified its authenticity at that time but the specific details of the verification procedure remain unknown. The note became part of Tartaglione’s criminal case which resulted in a federal judge sealing it thus preventing the Department of Justice from accessing it during their official Epstein death investigation. One of the DOJ spokesmen has since stated that all available records were collected during later reviews, but the note was not included in official findings.

‘Secret’ Suicide Note? Of Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein died on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and his death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging. The emergence of new allegations about a hidden suicide note has brought back public interest in the investigation of his last days because there are verified records of security problems at the prison he was held in. Tartaglione, who remains incarcerated and is appealing his conviction, maintains that he merely reported what he found. The alleged note exists as an unresolved detail which US authorities have not confirmed to be authentic.

Also Read: Trump Says Iran Keen On Deal, Downplays Situation As ‘Not A War’