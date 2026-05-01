LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini hyderabad Bargi Dam boat accident Labor Day Bangalore weather today TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

The Special Fast Track Court denied bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case.

The Special Fast Track Court denied bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Photo: Wikipedia
The Special Fast Track Court denied bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Photo: Wikipedia

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 00:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

nOn Thursday, the Special Fast Track Court denied bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Mahanta, who was the main organiser of the North East India Festival held in Singapore last year, had applied for bail on April 10.

Justice Sharmila Bhuyan rejected the bail plea after hearing the arguments from both sides. Special Public Prosecutor Ziaur Kamar had opposed the bail plea.

You Might Be Interested In

Assam police had arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma in October 2025.
Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was “severely intoxicated” and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner’s court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The iconic singer, 52, was at a yacht party on September 19, 2025, and initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the Coroner’s court in Singapore, according to the news report.
At the time of the incident, several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said.

One of the witnesses, an employee of Garg and a family friend, told the court that he was concerned about the singer’s sleep cycle, noting that Garg had been sleeping less and mostly during the day. He said he was worried about Garg’s health, given his history of seizures, which he had reportedly been experiencing since 2017.

The main chargesheet in the caes is about 2,500 pages, and there are various documents, and it is around 12,000 pages.In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused – Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Will Vijay Ally With AIADMK? Post-Poll Speculation Intensifies As TVK’s Exit Poll Performance Sparks Talks

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bail pleaShyamkanu MahantaSpecial Fast Track CourtZubeen Garg death case

RELATED News

Chanakya Exit Polls 2026 OUT: Who’s Winning In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry? Here’s What Projections Say

Different types of skin diseases in the Summer and Rainy Season

Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Delhi Horror: Three Children, Aged 8 To 10, Drown While Bathing In An Artificial Pond At A Golf Course Construction Site In Dwarka; Probe Underway

‘Very Good Order For Family’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Reacts As Delhi HC Grants Interim Relief To Karisma Kapoor’s Children In Estate Battle

LATEST NEWS

Nepal Jeep Accident: 20 Dead In Rolpa District Crash

Mojtaba Khamenei Says “New Chapter” Emerging In Persian Gulf, Strait Of Hormuz After US Failure

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

GT vs RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rewrites Record Books With T20 Milestone During IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB: Catch or No Catch? Jason Holder’s Disputed Grab Triggers Heated Reaction from Virat Kohli During IPL 2026 Match

36-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineer Commits Suicide After Jumping Into Lake, Blames Wife’s ‘Multiple Affairs’ And ‘Private Videos’ In Detailed 19-Page Note

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

IPL 2026: Will Lungi Ngidi Play In RR vs DC Match After Horrific Head Injury? Delhi Capitals Release Video Of South African Pacer

Kolkata Weather Alert: Flood Risk Rises As Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Nonstop Rain Across South Bengal- What You Should Know

Labor Day 2026 Explained: From Workers’ Struggles To Modern Challenges, Know History, Theme And How India Celebrates

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Shyamkanu Mahanta

QUICK LINKS