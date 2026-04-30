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Home > Regionals News > Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

Four people died and 15 rescued after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam, Jabalpur. Search on for 12 missing; rescue ops underway.

Four people died and 15 rescued after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam. (Photo: X)
Four people died and 15 rescued after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 21:52 IST

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Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

Four people died after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, an official said on Thursday, adding that 15 people have been rescued. Authorities have undertaken a search operation for other persons who are said to be missing.

“Four people have died, 15 rescued, and a search operation is underway for 12 others after a cruise (boat) capsized in Bargi Dam, Jabalpur,”  Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh said in a statement.

A search and rescue operation is underway, he added. Talking about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, “This is a heart-rending and unfortunate incident… SDRF and Police team are present… A probe will be done to find out the causes behind the incident…”

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Further details are awaited in this case. Earlier today, a bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said. According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri.

“… A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable.” Dhakad told ANI.

“Three people have been killed”, he added. “The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family,” he added. Dhakad also said that the injured are undergoing treatment in Biaora Hospital, while some have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

“Around eight people have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Biaora Hospital,” he said. Further details about the accident are awaited. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Alert: Flood Risk Rises As Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Nonstop Rain Across South Bengal- What You Should Know

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Tags: Bargi Dam boat accidenthome-hero-pos-4Jabalpur accidentJabalpur cruiseMP boat tragedy

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Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

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Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

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Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers
Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers
Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers
Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

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