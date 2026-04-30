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Home > Regionals News > Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

The Jammu Tawi Srinagar Vande Bharat Express is a newly extended high-speed rail service connecting the Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley through the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). The service is being expanded from earlier Katra Srinagar operations to a full Jammu–Srinagar route, improving direct connectivity across the region.

Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 18:18 IST

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Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

Today, Vande Bharat will be started from Jammu. The Prime Minister dedicated this service to Katra one year ago. The Katra to Srinagar service had existed before. We will implement the service today between Jammu and Srinagar. The first train had 8 coaches. The train now operates with 20 coaches after its extension. He will inaugurate the extended Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express service at Jammu Tawi Railway Station on Thursday, April 30. The public will have access to regular services which start on May 2.

The Vande Bharat train has carried more than 500000 passengers between Katra and Srinagar since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the service. The Chenab bridge which stands as the world’s tallest railway bridge and the Anji Khad bridge which serves as India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge have both achieved great popularity according to him.

He stated that Dogri and Kashmiri dishes will be served on the Vande Bharat train. He explained that the train operates under minus-10-degree temperatures because its piping system prevents water from freezing. We tested the train during the previous snow season which resulted in the design changes for the new 20-bogie train system.

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 Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Route

A total of four Vande Bharat services (2 pairs of trains) will be operating between  Jammu, Tawi and Srinagar. These are: train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403. It will take 04:50 hrs to cover a distance of around 270 km. 

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

During its journey between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403 will halt at three railway stations enroute. These are: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK), Riasi and Banihal.  

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Frequency, Coach composition

The Kavach safety system which includes GPS‑based information and rotating seats. Officials say the system will reduce travel duration while increasing tourist activity and making travel easier for students and government workers and patients and traders. Direct connectivity eliminates the need to change trains at Katra. AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. Train number 26401/26402 will run on all days of the week except Tuesday, while train number 26404/26403 will operate on all days except Wednesday.

Convenient During Harsh Weather Conditions

Convenient During Harsh Weather Conditions The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat has been specially designed to operate in the region’s extreme weather conditions. The train uses winterization technology which enables it to operate during heavy snowfall and extreme cold temperatures according to reports.

Jammu Tawi to Srinagar Vande Bharat train: Timings

 First service (Train No. 26401) departs Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM will arrive at Srinagar at 11:10 AM. On its return journey, train number 26402 will leave Srinagar at 2:00 PM and reaches Jammu Tawi by 6:50 PM.

The second service (Train No. 26404) will depart Srinagar at 8:00 AM and arrives at Jammu Tawi by 12:40 PM. Its return (Train No. 26403) departs Jammu Tawi at 1:20 PM and reaches Srinagar by 6:00 PM.

Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express route

  • Departure: 10:00 am from Jammu Tawi

  • Distance: 267 km

  • The train travels through Himalayas by Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. 

  • Destination: Srinagar

  • Security: Heightened along route

Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Schedule, effective May 2, 2026:

  • Train 26401: Jammu 6:20 am → Srinagar 11:10 am  

  • Train 26402: Srinagar 2:00 pm → Jammu 6:50 pm 

  • Train 26403: Jammu 1:20 pm → Srinagar 6:00 pm 

  • Train 26404: Srinagar 8:00 am → Jammu 12:40 pm 

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Tags: Jammu Srinagar Vande Bharat ExpressJammu Tawi railway stationSrinagar train routeVande Bharat Express inaugurationVande Bharat train timings

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Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

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Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

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Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details
Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details
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