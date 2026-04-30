What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Passengers Raise Slogans Against SpiceJet Amid Delays — Watch Video

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1: Chaos unfolded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 1 on Thursday after multiple SpiceJet flights were cancelled at the last minute, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The travelers’ frustration increased when they attempted to get help at the help desks because they encountered both extensive waiting times and operational misunderstandings. The passengers protested against the airline because they used their right to demonstration after the airline canceled their flight without announcing the cancellation.

What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today?

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1: The airport sources reported that three flights SG 631 from Mumbai to Delhi and SG 553 from Mumbai to Gorakhpur and SG 669 from Mumbai to Bengaluru were canceled without warning which disrupted the travel arrangements of passengers. The passengers asked for either refunds or new flight reservations but the airline employees could not assist them because they lacked knowledge about the situation. The cancellations occurred after both lengthy delays and passengers who had been waiting to board their flights had been at the terminal for several hours.







What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Airlines Responded

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1: SpiceJet announced through its official statement that operational reasons caused the disruptions when an aircraft was grounded and bad weather conditions impacted flight operations at Bagdogra and other previous stations. The airline faced problems with aircraft rotation which resulted in multiple operational difficulties that affected its entire flight schedule. The situation became worse because Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) established crew working hour restrictions which prevented certain flights from running according to their original schedule.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 29, 2026







What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Why Were Flights Disrupted?

Mumbai Airport Terminal 1: The flight disruptions prevented operations from running normally because the airlines canceled flights and two Mumbai to Ahmedabad flights remained delayed because of weather issues which occurred at their prior locations in Varanasi and Bagdogra. The officials explained that the delays created a chain reaction which disturbed aircraft availability and crew deployment throughout the entire day. The airline announced that it would arrange extra flights to help affected passengers while expressing regret for the inconvenience, but many travellers remained stranded at the airport for multiple hours which demonstrated how difficult it is to handle widespread disruptions at busy airports.

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