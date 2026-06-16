Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

An ICE agent was injured and opened fire on a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during an immigration enforcement operation in Stafford Township, New Jersey, on June 15. Authorities said the suspect allegedly struck the federal agent with a vehicle while attempting to escape arrest before speeding away from the scene. The driver remains at large as federal and local law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into the incident.

What Happened In Stafford Township

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 a.m. in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township along Route 72, where ICE agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation. According to authorities, agents attempted to take a suspect into custody when the individual entered a vehicle and tried to flee. During the escape attempt, the vehicle struck one of the ICE agents, causing injuries.

As the suspect drove away from the scene, the injured agent fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle. Authorities have not confirmed how many rounds were fired or whether the suspect was struck. The driver managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search by federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Investigation Ongoing

Local police emphasised that they were not directly involved in the federal immigration operation. Their role was limited to securing the area and managing traffic while federal authorities investigated the incident. Route 72 was temporarily closed while law enforcement processed the scene.

Agent returns fire as the criminal flees. pic.twitter.com/Ifir0vMkqK

Suspect still loose on the run. This is what happens when ICE agents are targeted with cars! AND THEIR HANDS ARE TIED BEHIND THEIR BACKS. — On Top (@OnTop1046759976) June 15, 2026







Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, details about the vehicle involved, or the reason for the attempted apprehension. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security had not issued a detailed public statement immediately following the incident.

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