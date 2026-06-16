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Home > World News > Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

An ICE agent fired at a fleeing vehicle after being struck during an immigration operation in New Jersey.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 02:01 IST

An ICE agent was injured and opened fire on a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during an immigration enforcement operation in Stafford Township, New Jersey, on June 15. Authorities said the suspect allegedly struck the federal agent with a vehicle while attempting to escape arrest before speeding away from the scene. The driver remains at large as federal and local law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into the incident.

What Happened In Stafford Township

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 a.m. in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township along Route 72, where ICE agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation. According to authorities, agents attempted to take a suspect into custody when the individual entered a vehicle and tried to flee. During the escape attempt, the vehicle struck one of the ICE agents, causing injuries.

As the suspect drove away from the scene, the injured agent fired multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle. Authorities have not confirmed how many rounds were fired or whether the suspect was struck. The driver managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search by federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Investigation Ongoing 

Local police emphasised that they were not directly involved in the federal immigration operation. Their role was limited to securing the area and managing traffic while federal authorities investigated the incident. Route 72 was temporarily closed while law enforcement processed the scene.



Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, details about the vehicle involved, or the reason for the attempted apprehension. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security had not issued a detailed public statement immediately following the incident.

ALSO READ: America’s Powerful B-52 Stratofortress Crashes Near Edwards Air Force Base In California | Watch

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Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH

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Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH
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