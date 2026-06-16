Serena Williams Next Match At Berlin Open 2026: Check Live Streaming Timings, TV Channels And Full Doubles Draw Schedule

The amazing grass court comeback tour for tennis superstar Serena Williams kicks into high gear with her all-American audiences set to fall under her spell during the high-profile Berlin Open 2026. Just one week after her exciting early journey at the Queen’s Club Championship ended prematurely, following an unfortunate knee injury that befell her last partner, Victoria Mboko, the twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champ has confirmed her immediate participation. The forty-four-year-old veteran is scheduled to play the prestigious Steffi Graf Stadium at the WTA 500 event with Czech phenom Karolina Muchova. On the strength of their world number 10 singles star’s phenomenal volley skills, world-class baseline coverage, and world number 10 rankings, the Czech phenom will serve as a great partner to get the American GOAT dialled into grass court play.
Serena Williams Next Match Schedule And Timings Grid
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Match Contest Fixture: Serena Williams / Karolina Muchova vs Erin Routliffe / Giuliana Olmos (Doubles Round 1)
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Official Match Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Tournament Venue Host: Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany
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Daily Match Court Start Time: 11:00 AM Local Time CET (02:30 PM IST)
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Serena Williams Match Kickoff: Time Is To Be Decided (Dependent on previous court order schedules)
How To Watch Serena Williams At Berlin Open 2026 LIVE In India
Every point of this star-studded doubles tournament is readily available for sports fans around the world to witness, thanks to the HD digital feeds and telecasts available. For the fans in the US, the TV broadcasting rights are solely with Tennis Channel, and it can be streamed online and on-demand, continuously on fubo, which currently has a free trial for new members. The digital distribution companies of the Indian subcontinent, Eurosport and Discovery Plus Syndicates, will handle all the live feed parameters so that no fan of this legendary grass-court event misses out.
Complete Projected Berlin Open 2026 Doubles Draw Schedule
|First Round Openers
|Monday, June 15 to Wednesday, June 17
|Round 1 Clash Against Routliffe And Olmos
|Quarterfinals Phase
|Thursday, June 18 to Friday, June 19
|Potential Quarterfinal Deciders
|Semifinals Deciders
|Saturday, June 20
|Potential Clash With Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula
|Championship Grand Final
|Sunday, June 21
|Final Trophy Post Match Presentation
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