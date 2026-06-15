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Home > India News > CJP Protest Jaipur: Who Is Rakesh Gurjar? Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder

CJP Protest Jaipur: Who Is Rakesh Gurjar? Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder

A video of Rakesh Gurjar, the man accused of slapping CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke during a Jaipur protest, has gone viral online. In police custody, he claimed Dipke was misleading students over paper leak issues. The incident has intensified political and social media debates.

Rakesh Gurjar is the man who slapped Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur during CJP protest (IMAGE: X)
Rakesh Gurjar is the man who slapped Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur during CJP protest (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-15 21:20 IST

CJP PROTEST JAIPUR: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped during a protest in Jaipur. A video of the alleged assailant speaking to the media while in police custody has gone viral on social media. After the incident, the man who was restrained by the police said that he did this because he felt Dipke was misleading youngsters and that there was no paper leak in the country. The man in the video says that he lives in Jaipur and is not involved with any political party. He has been identified as Rakesh Gurjar.  In the video surfaced on X, he said that Dipke is deceiving the youth. The man also alleges that the CJP founder is damaging the national debate on student issues, though he does not offer any proof to back up his claims.

Abhijeet Dipke gets slapped during Jaipur protest

On the other hand, the old image of the accused is dancing on social media now on the contrary, which depicts him in his RSS attire. The clip also shows him making provocative remarks against Dipke, such as calling him a “mosquito” and challenging him, saying, “Idhar aa na macchar, tujhe batata hu main kaun hu.”

It took place at a protest by Dipke at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur. The demonstration was organised as part of the activities of the Cockroach Janta Party, which was advocating issues like leaking examination papers, lack of jobs, lack of accountability etc.

In several videos of the event, Dipke can be seen engaging with supporters, but one or more men suddenly appear in the frame, and allegedly slap him several times, causing panic and disruption at the event.

CJP Protest Jaipur: Who Is Rakesh Gurjar? Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder

Abhijeet Dipke opens up about getting attacked

Abhijeet Dipke took to X, calling out the attack. On social media, Dipke had said, “Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love! PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!” 

Amidst all the chaos, Dipke can be seen attempting to calm the crowd and assuring them that they should not beat the individual. Then, as the protest continued, it appeared that the protesters were not immediately intent on leaving the site, and subsequently chaos ensued. The people appeared to be putting up a fight to not change their course and chaos erupted at the spot where he was protesting.

What is CJP protesting about? 

The demonstration came in the context of CJP’s agitation for the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for alleged malfeasance in major examinations like NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. The organisation has termed it as a peaceful struggle to raise the grievance of students and job aspirants on examination and recruitment procedures as per its Constitution. 

The protest has started to take off on social media in recent weeks, being supported by students and activists nationwide. Dipke came in to Jaipur late Sunday to help with preparations for the protest. Initially, local authorities did not allow the demonstration, but later allowed it under certain conditions.

MUST READ: Who Slapped Abhijeet Dipke During Jaipur Protest? Crowd Erupts in Chaos, CJP Founder Calls Out Physical Attack

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CJP Protest Jaipur: Who Is Rakesh Gurjar? Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder
Tags: Abhijeet Dipke slappedCJP founder slappedCJP Jaipur videoCJP protest Jaipurhome-hero-pos-3Rakesh Gurjar

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CJP Protest Jaipur: Who Is Rakesh Gurjar? Man Accused of Slapping Abhijeet Dipke Reveals Why He Slapped CJP Founder
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