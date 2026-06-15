UK Teacher Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing And Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby

A teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing and murdering 13-month-old Preston Davey, the baby boy he adopted with his partner. Jamie Varley, 37, from Blackpool, was convicted over Preston’s death in July 2023. Varley had taken a year off work to adopt the child. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child. Both men will be sentenced on Thursday.

Preston Died Four Months After Adoption

Preston was adopted by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. Prosecutors told Preston Crown Court that during the four months he lived with the couple, he was repeatedly sexually abused, assaulted and neglected. Born in June 2022, Preston entered Oldham Council’s care shortly after his birth. He spent his first 10 months with foster parents before being placed with the couple in Blackpool.

The trial heard that Preston’s biological mother, Sarah Davey, now 42, had spent time in prison following a murder conviction as a teenager and had later returned to custody on multiple occasions. As the jury delivered guilty verdicts, Preston’s mother and grandmother were seen sobbing in court.

Jurors heard that Preston suffered around 40 traumatic injuries while living with the defendants. The court was told he was subjected to physical abuse, sexual abuse and cruelty over several months. Evidence also showed that indecent photographs and videos of the child had been taken.

Suspicious Injuries Raised Concerns

Preston was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital three times before his death. Medical staff noticed suspicious bruising, but explanations given by the defendants prevented concerns from escalating. The child was also seen by several social workers during that period.

On 27 July 2023, Varley took Preston to hospital, claiming the child had accidentally drowned after being left alone in a bath. However, prosecutors said Preston’s hair was dry, he was still wearing a nappy and there was no evidence he had swallowed water.

Post-Mortem Revealed True Cause Of Death

A Home Office post-mortem ruled out drowning and found that Preston died from acute upper airway obstruction caused by an object or objects inserted into his mouth. The examination also documented approximately 40 injuries, revealing a pattern of sustained abuse before his death.

Varley put his hands to his face after the verdicts were read, then collapsed to his knees and vomited in the dock. McGowan-Fazakerley showed little reaction, while his father shook his head from the public gallery.

Convictions And Safeguarding Review

Varley was convicted of murder, assault by penetration, child cruelty, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault of a child and multiple indecent image offences. McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of allowing the death of a child, child cruelty and sexual assault of a child.

Oldham Council described the case as ‘particularly heart-wrenching and disturbing’ and confirmed that an independent child safeguarding practice review is under way. Adoption Now also said the case was ‘deeply upsetting’ and noted that a safeguarding review is being completed.

Mr Justice Turner thanked jurors for hearing the distressing evidence and told them they would be exempt from jury service for life. Both Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

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