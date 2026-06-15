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Home > World News > 31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia

31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia

At least 31 people were killed after a passenger bus travelling from Dessie to Addis Ababa plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

A bus crash in Ethiopia claimed at least 31 lives (Image: X)
A bus crash in Ethiopia claimed at least 31 lives (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 21:51 IST

At least 31 people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a passenger bus crashed into a ravine in Ethiopia’s Amhara region on Monday, according to reports citing local police. The bus was travelling from Dessie to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, when the accident took place. Authorities said several passengers also suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious. Police were quoted as saying, “So far, 28 people have lost their lives, while many others have sustained minor and serious injuries.” Later reports put the death toll at 31 as rescue and recovery efforts continued. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Journey turns tragic on hazardous route linking Dessie and Addis Ababa

The bus was on its way to Addis Ababa when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine. Reports said the road passes through hilly terrain and is known for being dangerous. The vehicle was carrying a large number of passengers at the time of the crash.

Road accidents continue to be a major concern in Ethiopia. Poor driving standards and badly maintained vehicles are often blamed for many fatal crashes across the country. Authorities are still investigating what led to the latest tragedy in Ethiopia.

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Series of deadly crashes highlights road safety concerns

The latest accident adds to a long list of serious road disasters in Ethiopia. In December 2024, at least 71 people were killed in the southern Sidama region after an overloaded truck carrying passengers plunged into a river. Several others were critically injured in that crash.

Another major accident in Ethiopia occurred in 2018 when at least 38 people, most of them students, died after a bus plunged into a ravine in the country’s mountainous north. 

Also Read: Bangladesh PM’s Top Aide Zahed Ur Rahman Stopped For Hours At IGI Airport, Skips India Visit Despite Clearance   

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31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia
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31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia

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31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia

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31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia
31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia
31 Killed Many More Injured After Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Ethiopia
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