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Home > India News > Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast

Delhi-NCR weather update: Dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain bring relief from heat as airlines warn of flight delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 15:04 IST

Delhi- residents have seen a dramatic change in weather in the last few days as dust storms, strong winds, thunderstorms and scattered showers replaced the intense summer heat. While the change in weather was a much-expected relief from the heat, there have been some disruptions in the daily routine of many of the cities of the Delhi-NCR region.

Wear weather officials said the changing weather was the result of a western disturbance mixing with moisture-laden winds creating instability in the atmosphere. This in turn increases the chances of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the places of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Delhi Weather Update

Dusty winds and low visibility has been recorded in many places of Delhi-NCR in the last few days. Winds were so strong that they lifted dust into the air and from there it clogged the skies and created a difficult situation for commuters and passengers. In many places the visibility appeared to be low when dust clouding swept across cities.

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The storms have come with a drastic change in temperatures as well as cooler winds which replaced the dry hotter weather which had been prevalent in the region for a few days before.

Rain and Thunderstorms Erupt in Delhi on 15 June 2026

In addition to dust storms, several areas of Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rainfall. The rain helped in easing temperatures and weather conditions after days of extreme heat.

Weather bulletin indicates that the rain and thunderstorm activity may continue intermittently over the next few days. The temperatures are expected to remain cotton-candy with scattered showers and gusty winds, or even thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Delhi Travel Advisory

The extreme weather conditions have also impacted air travel in the national capital too. Airlines have urged passengers to be advised for possible flight delays due to thunderstorm activity, high winds and variable visibility.

In the travel advisory, airlines have notified: “Due to the adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted. We understand that the longer wait times both on the ground and onboard may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

Passengers should verify flight status before heading to the airport and remain in touch with their airlines for updates.

Delhi Weekly Weather Forecast: What to Expect From 15-21 June, 2026

Weather experts predict Delhi-NCR to remain in a state of undesirable weather today as well. The temperature is likely to stay below recent high records, but there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity as well as dust storms.

Rain protection gear should be carried by people going outdoors, loose objects secured and official weather notifications followed. Commuters, especially the two-wheeler users, should also be ready for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions.

Dependent on the progress of monsoon inflow into the country, meteorological experts predict an increase in intense rain and storm activity over Delhi-NCR in the near future.

Also Read: Chennai Weather Today 15 June: Rain, Thunderstorms Alert Issued in Several Tamil Nadu Districts; Check Latest Forecast

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts are known to change. Residents are requested to seek and follow the official weather notifications issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and local authorities for the latest advisories.

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Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Tags: Delhi NCR Weatherdelhi rainDelhi weather 15 june 2026delhi weather newsDelhi weather todaydelhi weather updateGurugram weatherNoida weather

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Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026: Dark Clouds, Dusty Winds Signal Heavy Rain Today; Check Weekly Forecast

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