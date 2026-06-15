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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date

OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date

OnePlus has introduced its new N Series smartphone lineup in India, targeting the Rs 18,000–25,000 segment. The first device, the N6, will launch on 30 June 2026, expanding the company's portfolio alongside its Flagship and Nord series to cater to younger and budget-conscious consumers.

OnePlus N6
OnePlus N6

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 15:53 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant has announced its new N Series smartphone lineup in India expanding its budget friendly portfolio in the country. The company claims that the series has been designed for the customers looking for the device un the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 price segment, with the first device, the OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch on 30th June 2026. According to the company, the launch of the N Series means that the company will now operate across three smartphone categories, Flagship, Nord, and the newly launched N series. The company described the move as targeting a wider range of consumer requirements across different price segments. 

OnePlus N Series Price Range

During the announcement, the company highlighted that the Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000 smartphone category remains one of the largest segments in the Indian tech market. The company said the N Series has been designed particularly for India’s younger consumers and those seeking a balance between performance and affordability. 

CEO of OnePlus India Robin Liu, said “The ₹18,000–₹25,000 segment sits at the centre of India’s smartphone market today, but it is also where expectations from technology are changing the fastest,” he further added that consumers increasingly expect smartphones to support entertainment, gaming, learning, creativity, and communication. 

Why OnePlus want to enter in entry segment devices?

OnePlus claims that the India’s smartphone market shipped more than 152 million handsets in 2025 and continues to develop as user spend more time on handsets on daily basis. The company noted that younger consumers are relying on smartphones as their primary screen for consuming content, casual gaming, education, and social connectivity. 

The N Series is intended to bring OnePlus software experience and product ecosystem to a broader audience, while strengthening the company’s presence in the mid-range smartphone market. 

OnePlus N6 Launch Date

The company will launch the first device of the new N series, OnePlus N6, on 30th June. However, the company has not revealed the features, specification, and price of the device. 

Also Read:  Samsung Galaxy A27 Revealed: AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, And Android 16, Check Launch Date And Price

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OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date
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OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Announces First N-Series Smartphone ‘OnePlus N6’: Check Expected Price And Launch Date

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