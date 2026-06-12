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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus N Confirmed: Flat-Frame Design, Large Camera Module, And Affordable Pricing

OnePlus N Confirmed: Flat-Frame Design, Large Camera Module, And Affordable Pricing

OnePlus has teased its new N-series smartphone for India, likely targeting the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. The phone is expected to feature a flat-frame design and launch alongside the Nord Buds 4 earbuds later this month or in early July, expanding OnePlus' budget portfolio in the country.

OnePlus N Series
OnePlus N Series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 17:14 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has officially unveiled its new N series in India. As per media reports, the company is gearing up to expand its portfolio in budget segment through the new N series. The company has also teased the design and colour options. The OnePlus N series is displayed with a flat frame and a flat rear panel, along with a large camera module placed on the top-left corner. The device will be at least available in black and green shade at it will go on sale through e-commerce platform Amazon in India. 



This is a notable move for OnePlus because the N series has historically been aimed at buyers in North America and Europe. Bringing it to India means the company is now directly entering one of the most competitive sub-Rs 20,000 price segments in the world. The timing is smart. With phone prices rising across brands, buyers in this bracket are actively looking for value-for-money options with good software, and OnePlus has a reputation for clean, fast user experience even on budget phones. 

What the Teaser Reveals About the Phone 

So far, OnePlus has shared only a side profile teaser of the device through its Amazon India page, but that is enough to read between the lines. The phone appears to have flat edges, a slim camera bump on the rear and a straightforward power button and volume rocker layout. There is no Alert Slider visible, which is in line with how OnePlus keeps costs down on its N series devices without cutting corners on the screen or software. 

Reports suggest the device could be called the OnePlus N6, though OnePlus has not confirmed any name yet. If the pricing lands below Rs 20,000 as industry insiders expect, it would sit well below the Nord series and give the brand a third price tier in India. The launch is expected sometime later this month or in early July 2026. 

No chipset, battery, display specs or camera details have been officially confirmed yet. However, phones in this price range typically come with a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. More details are likely to surface in the coming days as the Amazon landing page is already live. 

Nord Buds 4 Are Coming Along for the Ride 

OnePlus is also teasing the standard Nord Buds 4 earbuds alongside the N series phone, giving buyers a full budget combo if they choose. The Nord Buds 4 will serve as the affordable sibling to the Nord Buds 4 Pro, which launched earlier this year at Rs 3,999 with 55dB active noise cancellation, LHDC 5.0 audio and 3D spatial audio. 



The standard Nord Buds 4 will skip some of the premium features to hit a lower price point. The design teaser shows a familiar stem-based in-ear earbud with touch controls, finished in a dark colour. The charging case has a rectangular shape this time, different from the oval case used on the earlier Nord Buds 3. Availability is expected through Amazon India, the OnePlus online store and offline retail partners. 

Why This Launch Matters 

OnePlus is smart about timing this double launch. By pairing the N6 phone with the Nord Buds 4, it is giving budget buyers a reason to stay within the OnePlus ecosystem right from the start. Competition in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment is fierce, with Realme, Poco and Motorola all fighting for the same shelf space. OnePlus is betting that its software and brand trust can tip the scales. 

Also Read: Why iPhone 18 Pro Is So Special? Check All Specs, Features, Launch Timeline, And Price

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OnePlus N Confirmed: Flat-Frame Design, Large Camera Module, And Affordable Pricing
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OnePlus N Confirmed: Flat-Frame Design, Large Camera Module, And Affordable Pricing
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