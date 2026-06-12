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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date

Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date

Google is expected to launch its first Gemini-powered smart speaker on June 25, 2026, nearly a decade after the original Google Home. Priced around $99, the new speaker will feature AI-powered conversations, smarter home controls, 360-degree audio, and a redesigned fabric-covered look.

Google Smart Speaker, AI Generated Image
Google Smart Speaker, AI Generated Image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 16:28 IST

Google is gearing up for expanding its product lineup, as per media reports, the company is working on a new smart speaker, nearly after 10 years of the launch of the original Google Home device in the US in 2026.

The company has been quietly building towards this for a while. Google first showed off the new Home Speaker back in October 2025 alongside its Pixel 10 lineup, but held back on actually selling it. The reason was deliberate. Google wanted to first roll out Gemini to its older speakers and work out the bugs before putting new hardware in people’s homes. Over 3.5 million users joined the early access programme, sending feedback that led to more than 2,500 bug fixes. Now that groundwork is done, the speaker is finally ready.

Mark June 25 on Your Calendar

Reports and retailer listings point to June 25, 2026, as the launch date. A product page on Best Buy Canada briefly showed that date before being taken down. More recently, Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer of Google Home and Nest, sent an email to early access users hinting that those waiting for a “certain speaker” should keep a close eye on their inbox next week. That is about as close to a confirmation as you get without an official press release.

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The price is expected to be around $99 in the US and Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 in India, putting it in the compact smart speaker bracket. It will come in four colours: Porcelain, Hazel, Berry, and Jade.

What Makes This Speaker Different

The biggest change is Gemini. This is Google’s first speaker built from the ground up with Gemini AI at its core, not as an add-on but as the main brain. Google says this allows for faster and more natural conversations, better handling of follow-up questions, and smarter control of connected home devices.

The design has also changed. Instead of the flat puck shape of the old Nest Mini, the new speaker has a rounded globe look, covered in fabric, with a light ring that responds to AI activity. You can pair two of them with a Google TV Streamer for a surround sound setup. The speaker also promises 360-degree audio.

Google has not confirmed whether all Gemini features will be free. Some reports suggest advanced features may need a Google Home Premium subscription, which is worth keeping in mind before buying.

Why This Launch Matters

Google’s last Nest speaker update was back in 2022. That is a long gap in a space where Amazon has kept pushing new Alexa hardware regularly. The new Home Speaker is Google’s answer, and the fact that it is being built around Gemini rather than the older Google Assistant is a sign of how seriously the company is taking AI in the home.

For anyone who has an older Google Home or Nest speaker that is starting to feel outdated, this could be a worthwhile upgrade. And for first-time buyers, the timing is good as Gemini is already tested, polished, and reportedly ready.

June 25 is just around the corner.

Also Read: iPhone Battery Draining Fast? This Hidden Setting Could Make A Big Difference

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Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date
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Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date
Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date
Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date
Google Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Conversations, Smarter Home Control, And 360-Degree Audio, Check Price And Launch Date

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