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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

Rumours suggest Apple may introduce a pink colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro, marking the return of a shade seen in earlier iPhone generations. The upcoming flagship is also expected to feature the 2nm A20 Pro chip, under-display Face ID, and a new mechanical aperture camera system.

Pink iPhone 18 Pro
Pink iPhone 18 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 17:36 IST

There are still almost three months in the launch of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro series as per reports whereas the company has not confirmed anything officially. However, new reports, rumours, and leaks are coming everyday regarding expected features, design, launch timeline, and price. A new rumour has emerged on the internet that the company may introduce a pink shade iPhone 18 Pro. An earlier report also suggested that the company will launch a new Dark Cherry colour for iPhone 18 Pro and will discontinue the famous Cosmic Orange shade rolled out in iPhone 17 Pro. 

Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ?

The internet is filled with leaks and rumours about the iPhone 18 coming in Pink colour and it is possible too. The company has launched its several iPhones over the year in Pink colour. The company introduced the Bright Pink colour for the very first time in 2013 with iPhone 5c, then rose gold shade in 2015 with iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus; after iPhone 6s and 6s Plus the company discontinued the pink shade and later launched the pink shade in 2021 with iPhone 13 lineup, then in iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series. However, the company did not launch the pink shade with the iPhone 17 lineup. 



Seeing the previous shades launched by the tech giant, a pink iPhone 18 Pro can arrive at this time. However, it is all built up on leaks and rumours. 

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications 

On the inside, the phone is expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process by TSMC. RAM will reportedly be integrated directly onto the chip package, which should improve efficiency and help with heat management during heavy tasks 

The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks  

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that.  

iPhone 18 Pro Max Optics 

The biggest talking point is the camera. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly getting mechanical iris, meaning the lens will have actual physical blades that open and close to control how much light enters. The aperture is said to range from f/1.6 in low light to f/2.2 in bright conditions  

This is not how most smartphone cameras work today. Right now, phones rely heavily on software to manage exposure, blur backgrounds, and fix highlights after the shot is taken. Apple reportedly wants the iPhone 18 Pro Max to handle more of this before the light even hits the sensor  The practical difference could be noticeable. Better exposure to harsh lighting, more natural background blur, improved highlight recovery, and fewer errors around tricky edges like hair, glass and transparent objects. Portrait mode has always struggled with these areas, and a physical aperture could help where software has fallen short  

Apple is also said to be testing variable aperture during video recording, which could mean smoother brightness transitions and better HDR performance while filming.  

Also Read: Top 10 Hidden iPhone Features You Didn’t Know About

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Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline
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Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline
Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline
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Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

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