Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ? Check All Specs, Features, And Launch Timeline

There are still almost three months in the launch of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro series as per reports whereas the company has not confirmed anything officially. However, new reports, rumours, and leaks are coming everyday regarding expected features, design, launch timeline, and price. A new rumour has emerged on the internet that the company may introduce a pink shade iPhone 18 Pro. An earlier report also suggested that the company will launch a new Dark Cherry colour for iPhone 18 Pro and will discontinue the famous Cosmic Orange shade rolled out in iPhone 17 Pro.

Is iPhone 18 Pro Coming in Pink Colour ?

Seeing the previous shades launched by the tech giant, a pink iPhone 18 Pro can arrive at this time. However, it is all built up on leaks and rumours.

iPhone 18 Pro features and specifications

On the inside, the phone is expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process by TSMC. RAM will reportedly be integrated directly onto the chip package, which should improve efficiency and help with heat management during heavy tasks. The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks.

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Optics

The biggest talking point is the camera. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly getting mechanical iris, meaning the lens will have actual physical blades that open and close to control how much light enters. The aperture is said to range from f/1.6 in low light to f/2.2 in bright conditions.

This is not how most smartphone cameras work today. Right now, phones rely heavily on software to manage exposure, blur backgrounds, and fix highlights after the shot is taken. Apple reportedly wants the iPhone 18 Pro Max to handle more of this before the light even hits the sensor. The practical difference could be noticeable. Better exposure to harsh lighting, more natural background blur, improved highlight recovery, and fewer errors around tricky edges like hair, glass and transparent objects. Portrait mode has always struggled with these areas, and a physical aperture could help where software has fallen short.

Apple is also said to be testing variable aperture during video recording, which could mean smoother brightness transitions and better HDR performance while filming.