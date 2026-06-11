iPhone 18 Pro All Leaks: From Chipset To Battery, Know What’s Packed In Upcoming Flagship

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Chipset

On the inside, the phone is expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process by TSMC. RAM will reportedly be integrated directly onto the chip package, which should improve efficiency and help with heat management during heavy tasks.

The Face ID sensor is said to move under the display, and the Dynamic Island notch could shrink as a result. A new colour called Dark Cherry is also mentioned in leaks.

The body itself is expected to be around 8.8mm thick and weigh between 240g and 243g. That is slightly heavier than recent models. The added thickness is reportedly there to accommodate the mechanical aperture hardware, larger optical components, improved stabilisation parts, and a bigger thermal cooling setup. More hardware means more space needed, simple as that.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Optics: A Real Camera Iris, Not Just Software

The biggest talking point is the camera. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly getting mechanical iris, meaning the lens will have actual physical blades that open and close to control how much light enters. The aperture is said to range from f/1.6 in low light to f/2.2 in bright conditions.

This is not how most smartphone cameras work today. Right now, phones rely heavily on software to manage exposure, blur backgrounds, and fix highlights after the shot is taken. Apple reportedly wants the iPhone 18 Pro Max to handle more of this before the light even hits the sensor.

The practical difference could be noticeable. Better exposure to harsh lighting, more natural background blur, improved highlight recovery, and fewer errors around tricky edges like hair, glass and transparent objects. Portrait mode has always struggled with these areas, and a physical aperture could help where software has fallen short.

Apple is also said to be testing variable aperture during video recording, which could mean smoother brightness transitions and better HDR performance while filming. iPhone 18 Pro Introducing Dark Cherry Shade

The company is reportedly replacing the Cosmic Orange shade with a new finish named Dark Cherry which will be a deep, wine-inspired red that looks more sophisticated than flashy. The rest of the lineup is expected to consist of Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver. The Dark Cherry has already sparked debate online with most tech enthusiasts claiming that the Cosmic Orange was exclusive for iPhone 17 Pro only.