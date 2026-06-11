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Home > Sports News > ‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video

‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video

MS Dhoni thrilled fans with a rare public appearance at the inauguration of the Jharkhand T20 League in Ranchi, taking centre stage for the ceremonial toss ahead of the opening match. The former India and Chennai Super Kings captain’s nostalgic moment quickly went viral, with his appearance also reigniting speculation over his playing future after sitting out IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni performed coin toss during the first match of the Jharkhand T20 League. Image Credit: X/@TrendsDhoni
MS Dhoni performed coin toss during the first match of the Jharkhand T20 League. Image Credit: X/@TrendsDhoni

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 13:55 IST

Jharkhand T20 League: MS Dhoni took a well-deserved break from the cricket field on Wednesday when he participated in the launch event of the first-ever Jharkhand T20 League at Ranchi. It was a flashback for hardcore cricket enthusiasts, as the footage of the ceremony showed the ex-India captain walking up to flip the coin during the toss before the first match. Those cricket maniacs who missed witnessing Dhoni during the IPL season got the classic view of the former captain of India.

He was out due to the injury that forced the 45-year-old to miss the IPL 2026, his incredible streak of participation in the tournament coming to an end. Dhoni was a spectator for the entire IPL 2026 season while Chennai Super Kings played without their legendary former skipper for the first time since the IPL had begun in 2008. However, despite there being multiple speculations, the legendary former Team India skipper remained tight-lipped about his future.

WATCH: MS Dhoni relives captaincy days at Jharkhand T20 League



Thanks to his presence at the stadium, his visit to Ranchi was a significant event not only for the new tournament but also for the fans who wanted to see one of the most loved cricketers in India. Dhoni, dressed in a black polo shirt and sunglasses, looked relaxed as he was chatting with the players and officials before the coin toss and later he took his seat in the stands. The cheering from the crowd was quite a loud reminder of the affection he still commands in his home state.

MS Dhoni vs CSK: Relationship with Chennai Super Kings sours during IPL 2026

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter may say farewell to CSK after the IPL 2026 season, according to a new report by CricBlogger amid mounting speculation regarding his future. The claim suggests that he might not be seen wearing the team’s colors after this season. A source told CricBlogger, “The relationship between Dhoni and CSK has deteriorated to such an extent that Thala will not be seen in yellow after the 2026 IPL.” Dhoni did not feature in a single game, despite a complete recovery. He came to the decision not to play to keep the balance alive. This was after an early tournament injury to the calf muscle ruled him out for two weeks. Though a report argues that deeper issues, namely arguments over differences of opinions and a plan to get rid of the senior players, played a central role in worsening the relationship between the player and the franchise.

Jharkhand T20 League: Teams

The teams that will compete are Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds, and Santhal Strikers. Apart from the finals, the JSCA International Stadium Complex will host 27 games in the next two weeks or so. The presence of Dhoni brought instant recognition to the tournament for Jharkhand cricket.

Also Read: ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Joe Root Named Interim England Captain as Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Axed Amid Investigation After Nightclub Incident

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‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video
Tags: chennai super kingscskIPL 2026Jharkhand cricketJharkhand T20 LeagueJSCA Stadiumms dhoniMS Dhoni CSK futureRanchi

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‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video
‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video
‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video
‘Captain’ MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years, Performs Ceremonial Toss at Jharkhand T20 League Opener in Ranchi | WATCH Video

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