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Home > World News > How Did Trump Move 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Through Hormuz? US President Reveals Secret Mission

How Did Trump Move 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Through Hormuz? US President Reveals Secret Mission

President Donald Trump claimed the US secretly moved more than 100 million barrels of oil and helped over 200 commercial ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite its closure by Iran.

Trump says US secretly transported 100 million barrels of oil through Hormuz (IMAGE: X)
Trump says US secretly transported 100 million barrels of oil through Hormuz (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 14:38 IST

President Donald Trump revealed the role of the US in assisting the transport of over 100 million barrels of oil via the Hormuz Strait and elaborated further on the military activities undertaken by the US in secret against Iran. This revelation has been made relevant by the fact that the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered a key oil chokepoint, has remained closed ever since February 28 due to Tehran’s actions. More than one fifth of the total oil that comes into use globally passes through this water passage, and hence it becomes imperative to ensure that it functions properly.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he had personally ordered the mission. “Last month, I directed our Great US Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Straight of Hormuz,” he wrote. According to Trump, the effort successfully moved more than 100 million barrels of oil into global markets while ensuring the safe passage of over 200 commercial vessels.

Secret operation aimed at keeping oil flowing despite regional tensions

Sharing further details, Trump said, “Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Straight, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely travelled through the Strait.”

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He also made a strong claim about American control of the strategic waterway. “This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran!” Trump wrote. The comments came as tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to escalate following military exchanges between the two countries.

Reports say that later at the White House, Trump expanded on the operation and claimed Iran was completely unaware of what the US military was doing. According to him, the mission had been taking place for weeks before being publicly disclosed.

Trump says Iran did not detect ships moving through the strait

“I’m just announcing today for the first time. We’ve been taking MILLIONS of barrels of oil! Every night, we took out oil. We have been taking out ships carrying millions of barrels of oil from Iran, and Iran was not aware of this,” Trump told reporters.

“Nobody knows about it. IRAN didn’t know until right NOW! We took out 22 ships the other night, late at night with NO LIGHTS because they don’t have radar, we blasted the crap out of it,” he added. Trump further said, “I’m going to tell you because they just figured it out. So now that they figured it out, I can tell you it was very hard for me. I wanted to say it so badly. When it’s over, you will see oil drop to where it was before.”

As per reports, Trump also claimed the operation helped prevent oil prices from surging above $200 a barrel, keeping crude below the $90 mark. His comments come amid reports surrounding “Project Freedom”, a US military initiative launched in early May to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The programme was reportedly halted after one day, although later reports suggested it resumed. At the time, however, US Central Command denied claims that the Navy had restarted escort operations for commercial ships.

Also Read: US Launches Strikes On Iran After Apache Helicopter Downed Near Strait Of Hormuz 

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How Did Trump Move 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Through Hormuz? US President Reveals Secret Mission
Tags: Iran US Warstrait of hormuztrump

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How Did Trump Move 100 Million Barrels Of Oil Through Hormuz? US President Reveals Secret Mission
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