Top 10 Hidden iPhone Features You Didn’t Know About

You have been using your iPhone for years. You know how to take a photo, send a message, and set an alarm. But Apple has quietly packed in dozens of small features that most people never find. These are not big flashy upgrades. They are the kind of little things that, once you know about them, you will wonder how you ever lived without. Here are ten you should try today.

Back Tap

This one genuinely feels like a superpower the first time you use it. Back Tap lets you trigger actions just by tapping the back of your phone. Go to Settings, then Accessibility, then Touch, and scroll down to Back Tap. Set a double or triple tap to take a screenshot, switch on your torch, or open an app. It sounds too simple to matter, but once you use it with wet hands or while cooking, you will get it immediately.

Text Replacement Shortcuts

Nobody wants to type out their full email address for the hundredth time. Text replacement lets you create short codes that expand into anything you want. Type @@ and your full email appears. Type adr1 and your home address fills in automatically. Go to Settings, then General, then Keyboard to set it up. Takes two minutes. Saves you forever.

Quick Video From Photo Mode

How many times have you missed a moment because you were switching to video mode? With this trick, just long-press the shutter button while you are already in Photo mode and your iPhone starts recording on the spot. No switching, no fumbling. Just hold and go.

Live Text

This one is quietly brilliant. Point your camera at anything with text, a restaurant menu, a whiteboard, a handwritten note, and your iPhone lets you tap and copy the words directly. No typing. No squinting and retyping. It just works, and once you start using it you will find yourself reaching for it constantly.

Calculator Swipe to Delete

Almost everyone has cleared an entire calculation because they mistyped one digit. Here is the fix: just swipe left or right on the number display in the Calculator app to delete only the last digit you typed. That is it. No drama, no starting over. It has always been there. Most people just never knew.

Hide My Email

Every time a website asks for your email, it is one more place your inbox can be spammed from. Hide My Email creates a throwaway address that quietly forwards to your real one, so you stay reachable without handing out your actual details. It is built right into your Apple ID settings and takes seconds to use.

Lock Individual Apps With Face ID

Your phone might be unlocked, but that does not mean everyone should be able to open everything on it. You can now put Face ID on individual apps, your banking app, your photos, anything you want kept private. Just press and hold the app icon and look for the lock option. A small thing that adds a lot of peace of mind.

Locked Hidden Albums

If you use the hidden photos folder, here is something worth knowing: it now requires Face ID before anyone can open it. So even if someone picks up your unlocked phone, they cannot just stumble into photos you meant to keep private. It is one of those quiet privacy upgrades Apple added without making a big deal about it.

Visual Look Up

You are looking at a photo and you have no idea what that plant is, or which landmark is in the background. Tap the small indicator that appears at the bottom of the image and your iPhone will pull up information about whatever it recognises, plants, animals, buildings, and more. It is not perfect every time, but when it works, it feels genuinely impressive.

Burst Mode With Volume Button

Kids, pets, sports, anything that moves fast is hard to photograph well. Hold down the Volume Up button while your camera is open and your iPhone fires off a rapid series of shots automatically. You then pick the best one from the bunch. No settings to change, no modes to switch. Just hold and let the phone do the work.

Most of these take under a minute to set up. Start with Back Tap and text shortcuts, and the rest will quickly become second nature.

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