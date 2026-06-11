Tecno Pova 8 5G India Launch: 8,000mAh Battery, 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 Camera, And Alive Matrix LED Display, Check All Specs And Price

TECNO has launched its latest phone in India, and if you are the kind of person who forgets to charge at night, this one might be worth your attention. The POVA 8 5G comes loaded with an 8,000mAh battery, a Sony-backed camera, and a light panel on the back that does things you probably have not seen on a budget phone before. It is a bold phone, and TECNO clearly wants you to notice it.

A Design That Stands Out

The POVA 8 5G continues the series’ signature sci-fi-inspired design with sharp geometric elements and a semi-transparent rear panel. That alone gives it a look most phones in this price range do not bother with.

But the real talking point is the Alive Matrix Display. It is a customisable light panel on the back that can show up to 49 animations for incoming calls, notifications, charging status, gaming sessions, and more. You can also personalise the lighting effects to match your style. It sounds gimmicky, but if you have ever missed a call with your phone face down, you will get why this exists.

On the camera side, the 50MP main rear camera is based on Sony’s LYTIA 600 sensor, which offers improved light capture for brighter and more detailed photos, along with 2x lossless zoom. Up front, there is a 13MP shooter.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip is paired with TECNO’s in-house G1 Signal Enhancement Chip and SE1 Wi-Fi Enhancement Chip, making it a triple chipset phone. TECNO says these help improve connectivity in tough spots like elevators and basements.

That Battery Life, Though

The 8,000mAh battery is rated to last up to two days. To put that in perspective, TECNO claims it can handle 85 or more hours of music playback, 29 or more hours of YouTube streaming, and 14 or more hours of playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

For most people, this means not worrying about a charger for most of the week. That is genuinely useful, not just a number on a spec sheet.

AI Tools That Actually Make Sense

The POVA 8 5G comes with AI YouTube Summary, which turns long videos into short notes with key points and timestamps. There is also AI-powered noise cancellation that isolates the speaker’s voice during calls and recordings.

For photos, AI LightMaster 2.0 can remove unwanted reflections, lens flare, and shadows. The phone also supports uploading Live Photos directly to Instagram as Boomerang.

In select markets, users can access AI Health features that estimate heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiration through facial scanning.

On the software support front, TECNO promises two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates, plus three years of free 256GB cloud storage for buyers.

The TECNO POVA 8 5G launches first in India in three colours: 16-Bit White, Terminal Green, and Plasma Orange. Global pricing is yet to be announced.

Price and Availability

The comapny has launched the device at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and it will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The sale of the handset will begin from 18th June 2026

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