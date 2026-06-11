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Home > India News > Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show

Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show

Who is Sejal Pawar? The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has intensified, with doctor Sejal Pawar facing widespread criticism over remarks about male cadavers. Her comments, made during an audience interaction, sparked outrage among medical professionals, students and social media users.

Who is Sejal Pawar? KEM Hospital doctor faces backlash over cadaver remarks at Pranit More's show, issues apology. Photos: X
Who is Sejal Pawar? KEM Hospital doctor faces backlash over cadaver remarks at Pranit More's show, issues apology. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 13:51 IST

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show has widened, with social media users now directing criticism toward a female doctor, Sejal Pawar, who made remarks about male cadavers during an audience interaction hosted by Comedian and former Big Boss contestant Pranit More. The doctor came under backlash after comments made by another audience member, Himanshu Jangra, during the same show went viral. During the interaction, Himanshu said that he had spent ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani while on a date with a woman and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

Who Is Sejal Pawar?

According to her Instagram bio, she is currently posted at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. Following the outrage, Sejal reportedly made her Instagram account private. 

During the event, Sejal stated that she and another female colleague often compared the sizes of the private parts of male corpses at the hospital where they worked. The remarks quickly drew criticism from medical professionals, students and social media users. Many questioned the ethics of making jokes about deceased individuals who had donated their bodies for medical education.

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Pranit More Deactivates His Instagram Account

Amid the mounting backlash, Pranit More deactivated his Instagram account.

Himanshu Jangra, who was employed at Starvik Design, also faced consequences following the row. As criticism intensified, Starvik Design founder Vivek Vishwakarma announced through Instagram that the company had terminated Himanshu’s employment.

Doctor Issues Apology

Following the backlash, Sejal issued an apology for her comments.

Her remarks had triggered criticism across social media platforms and among members of the medical community, leading to calls for accountability over comments perceived as disrespectful toward body donors.

As criticism mounted, several social media users argued that Sejal should face the same level of scrutiny that had been directed at Himanshu Jangra.

One user on X wrote, “As a medical student, mocking a cadaver is one of the worst things you can do. I still remember the poem written on the first page of Anatomy Book, by B.D. Chaurasia, where a cadaver pours his heart out and asks to be handled with love and care.”

Another user highlighted the importance of respecting body donors, stating, “There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. Making fun of a cadaver at any level is completely unacceptable. A family donates the body of their loved one so that future doctors can learn and serve society better. That is an extraordinary act of trust and generosity. If such noble people stop donating their bodies because of this kind of behavior, medical education itself will suffer. This is not a joke, not ‘content,’ and not something that can be brushed aside.”

Also Read: Who Is Himanshu Jangra? Gurugram Man Fired After ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Remarks At Pranit More’s Show Trigger Massive Online Backlash

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Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show
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Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show

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Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show
Who Is Sejal Pawar? Mumbai Doctor Under Fire After Comments On Private Parts Of Dead Bodies At Pranit More’s Show

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