Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 21: Mohanlal’s Thriller Continues Strong Run, Crosses ₹236 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 21: The Mohanlal brand of crime procedural series is finally establishing itself as a box office juggernaut after three weeks into its theatrical journey, despite being challenged by new launches like Ram Charan starrer Peddi. Starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 shows no sign of exiting the box office race as it continues making consistent revenues.

As per trade analyst Sacnilk, on its 21st day in theaters, Drishyam 3 managed to register Rs 37 lakhs net collection in India. Registering a marginal fall from the previous day’s collection of Rs 40 lakhs, the latest entry in the Georgekutty series has so far earned a domestic net revenue of Rs 107.70 crore.

How Solid is Drishyam 3’s Cumulative Three-Week Collection?

The Mohanlal film started off extremely strong at the box office. With the initial seven days earning a whopping Rs 81.95 crore net, the film managed to fare well enough in the second week with Rs 20.68 crore net. As on Day 21, the film’s net collection is Rs 107.70 Crore in India.

Which Version Earned The Most For Mohanlal?

The Malayalam version undoubtedly has been the pillar holding the late run of Drishyam 3 up in theaters. On Wednesday, this version earned Rs 36 lakhs of the total box office income, with theaters open in 694 locations and 8.30% occupancy rate in average.

The Telugu dubbed version has been quite insignificant, earning a meager Rs 1 lakh out of 11 screens alone. Coming to the regional contribution of revenue, Kerala emerges as the leading source of domestic earnings, along with single-digit grosses from adjacent states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Day 21 Theater Occupancy Shifts (Malayalam): The occupancy for the Malayalam shows was actually incredible for a movie in its third week. While morning shows fall a little short of 6% percent occupancy but the numbers rose as the day progressed with evening and night shows taking the peak to 8.00%.

What is Drishyam 3’s Total Worldwide Box Office Gross?

As the domestic gross is nearing its end, Drishyam 3 continues to deliver phenomenal numbers in the international market space. The latest update from Day 21 shows an increase of Rs 5 lakhs in the gross collection of international markets. This small addition takes the film’s gross cumulative collection in foreign lands to Rs 111.65 crores. The combined figure from the domestic gross collection of Rs 124.94 crores takes the worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 to Rs 236.59 crores.

This particular feat has enabled the movie to displace the record of Vaazha 2, which had amassed Rs 235.26 crores. Thus, Drishyam 3 becomes the fourth highest-grossing movie of all times, just after Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, and Lokah Chapter 1. Since the end credits of the movie were recently edited for its much-awaited Hindi version starring Ajay Devgan, the franchise’s reach looks promising.

ALSO READ: Who Was Kumod Raney? Dubai Entrepreneur And Salman Khan Family Friend Whose Death Left Actor Emotional