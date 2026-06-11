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Home > Education News > UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results are expected to be declared very soon on the UPSC official website.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026
UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 09:06 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 results are expected to be declared very soon on the UPSC official website. While the UPSC is yet to release the official date or time. The UPSC held Civil Services Preliminary Examination on 24 May 2026, in all the UPSC centres in India. The examination is the first step of selection for some of the premier services in the government, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). The candidates should keep on checking the UPSC official website for any declaration of results.

When Will UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Be Declared

The UPSC has not notified the date of declaration. Though, looking at the result declaration dates of previous years, we know that the UPSC usually declares results of the preliminary examination in about 15 to 20 days after the exam.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on May 25, and results were announced on June 11 last year. Since this year’s exam was conducted on May 24, the result might be declared soon, according to candidates and experts.

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How Many Candidates Appeared For UPSS CSE 2026

As per the information available, about 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance examination this year. The recruitment survey has 933 posts in the various civil services open to candidates.

Just a few candidates will qualify to appear for the next round in the examination process. So, the Civil Services Examination (Prelims) is considered one of the toughest screening examinations in the country.

How To Check UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Online

Once the results are announced, candidates can follow a few steps to check their online result. To check the result, candidates need to visit the official UPSC website and click on the Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 link on the homepage. The result will be displayed here in the PDF format having the roll numbers of candidates qualifying the examination.

Candidates can search for their roll number within the document using the search option. Candidates who have roll number occurring in the list would be eligible for the Civil Services Main Examination registration process. It would be best to save down both the documents in your PC for future reference.

What Happens After UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Once candidates have cleared the Preliminary Examination, they would be eligible for the Civil Services Main Examination to be conducted from 21st August 2026. The Mains examination is a descriptive type examination and it forms an essential part as it decides the final ranking of the  candidates. Candidates who are selected in the Mains would be called for the Personality Test or Interview. Merit List would be finalized on the basis of marks obtained for Mains examination and interview.

Why Is The UPSC Civil Services Examination Important

Civil Services Examination is one of the hardest and most coveted competitive examinations of India. With the advent of this examination, UPSC recruits the officers in several central services like IAS, IPS, IFS, Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), Indian Postal Service (IPOS) and Indian Trade Service (ITS).

Candidates nationwide are expected to be anxious as the announcement of results is soon to be made, hoping to be among the selected few for the next round of the highly competitive process. 

Also Read: UPSSSC BCG Technician Mains Result 2026 Declared at upsssc.gov.in; Check Scorecard Download Link and Key Details

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UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download
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UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download
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