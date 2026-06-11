Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Thursday, June 11 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.
Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?
According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditions in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.
To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.
What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?
On Tuesday night , residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.
After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.
Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut?
Areas Affected Under Sothuperumbedu
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Giruthalapuram
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Boodhoor
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Kummanur
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Aangaadu
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Arumandhai
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Vichoor
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Vellivoyal
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Kandigai
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Maarambedu
Areas Affected Under Tiruverkadu
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Kaaveri Nagar
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PH Main Road
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Jamals Apartment
Areas Affected Under Pallavaram & Pammal
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Pammal
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Balaji Nagar (3rd to 18th Streets)
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Subramania Bharathiyar Street (1st and 2nd Streets)
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AN Pandian Street
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Tiruvallur Street
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Kumaran Street
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Thirupurasundari Street
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Brindavanam Street
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Tirumurugar Street
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Raghavendra Street
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Anna Street
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Periyar Street
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Babu Reddy Street
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Radhakrishnan Street
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Pammal Main Road
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Krishnan Nagar 5th Street
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Nehru Street
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Tholkappiar Street
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Anna Salai
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Market Road
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Rajangam Street
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NSK Street
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Kannadasan Street
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Arumugam Street
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Aravindan Street
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Suriyamman Kovil Street
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Easwaran Nagar (1st to 10th Streets)
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Iyyappa Nagar (1st to 5th Streets)
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Mosses Street
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Swamy Nathan Nagar (1st to 5th Streets)
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Ponni Nagar (1st to 3rd Streets)
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Thiruvalluvar Street
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Pozhichalur Main Road
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Agatheeswarar Nagar
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Ramanadhan Nagar
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Bajanaikoil Street
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Chittirai Nagar
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Kakkanji Street
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Pozhichalur
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Prem Nagar
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Bharathi Nagar
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Ponnurangam Nagar
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ECTV Nagar
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Kalliamman Nagar
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Thirumoolar Street
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Radhakrishnan Salai
Power Cut Timings
The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:
Date: June 10, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades
Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.
When Will Power Supply Be Restored?
Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.
Also Read: Patna Weather Update Today June 11: Check Rain Prediction, Thunderstorm Alert, Wind Speed And Temperature Forecast
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.