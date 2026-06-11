Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Thursday, June 11 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage.

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditions in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network.

To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay.

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

On Tuesday night , residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault.

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity.

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future.

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut?

Areas Affected Under Sothuperumbedu

Giruthalapuram

Boodhoor

Kummanur

Aangaadu

Arumandhai

Vichoor

Vellivoyal

Kandigai

Maarambedu

Areas Affected Under Tiruverkadu

Kaaveri Nagar

PH Main Road

Jamals Apartment

Areas Affected Under Pallavaram & Pammal

Pammal

Balaji Nagar (3rd to 18th Streets)

Subramania Bharathiyar Street (1st and 2nd Streets)

AN Pandian Street

Tiruvallur Street

Kumaran Street

Thirupurasundari Street

Brindavanam Street

Tirumurugar Street

Raghavendra Street

Anna Street

Periyar Street

Babu Reddy Street

Radhakrishnan Street

Pammal Main Road

Krishnan Nagar 5th Street

Nehru Street

Tholkappiar Street

Anna Salai

Market Road

Rajangam Street

NSK Street

Kannadasan Street

Arumugam Street

Aravindan Street

Suriyamman Kovil Street

Easwaran Nagar (1st to 10th Streets)

Iyyappa Nagar (1st to 5th Streets)

Mosses Street

Swamy Nathan Nagar (1st to 5th Streets)

Ponni Nagar (1st to 3rd Streets)

Thiruvalluvar Street

Pozhichalur Main Road

Agatheeswarar Nagar

Ramanadhan Nagar

Bajanaikoil Street

Chittirai Nagar

Kakkanji Street

Pozhichalur

Prem Nagar

Bharathi Nagar

Ponnurangam Nagar

ECTV Nagar

Kalliamman Nagar

Thirumoolar Street

Radhakrishnan Salai

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read: Patna Weather Update Today June 11: Check Rain Prediction, Thunderstorm Alert, Wind Speed And Temperature Forecast