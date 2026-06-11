Patna Weather Update Today June 11: Check Rain Prediction, Thunderstorm Alert, Wind Speed And Temperature Forecast

Patna Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread weather activity across several parts of the country, including Patna, Bihar, due to the influence of a western disturbance over northwest India. The weather system is expected to remain active until June 13, bringing rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hailstorms to multiple regions. According to the weather department, the most significant impact is likely to be felt on June 11 and June 12, when many areas are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hail.

Southwest Monsoon Likely to Advance Further

The IMD said conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into additional parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next three to four days. During the same period, the monsoon is also expected to cover the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu. The department further noted that monsoon conditions are improving for its progression into parts of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. A low-pressure area over central India, coupled with the western disturbance, is helping drive the monsoon’s advancement.

Patna Weather Today June 11: Storm Activity Expected Across North India

A strong cloud mass that has developed over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to move southeastward, bringing dust storms with wind speeds ranging between 50 kmph and 90 kmph. which will also bring rain in parts of Bihar including Bihar.

According to weather updates, “Strong cloudmass that have developed over Punjab, Haryana and NW Uttar Pradesh will move SouthEast wards and bring round of Duststorm with winds upto 50-90km/h, Light-Moderate scattered rains, isolated heavy rains, hailstorm accompanied by lightning & thunder in Moradabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Amroha and nearby areas.”

The update further stated, “This patch will induce fresh formations towards Delhi that will affect Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, NE-E Delhi in next 2 hours.”

Patna Thunderstorm, Rainfall Alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states, including eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim. Apart from these states, heavy rainfall is forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, South Konkan, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

Wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in parts of Karnataka, Goa and Kerala.

In Bihar, a cyclonic circulation over northwest parts of the state and adjoining regions is expected to alter weather conditions significantly over the next 24 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and moderate rainfall in Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna and nearby districts.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Patna, cloudy conditions are likely across all districts of Bihar, including the state capital. Thunderstorms, lightning, storms and rainfall are expected in 33 districts over the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rain Warning for Several Bihar Districts, Including Bihar

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan and Vaishali, among other areas. The weather department has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms at various locations across Bihar over the next five to six days.

The state’s maximum temperature is expected to fall by 2°C to 4°C over the next three days. On Wednesday, maximum temperatures declined across most districts, including Patna.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Bhabua remained the hottest location in Bihar, recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius. Strong winds were also reported, with wind speeds reaching 59 kmph in Madhepura and Buxar.

During the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded at several locations in north Bihar. The highest rainfall of 57.2 mm was recorded in Tedhagachh in Kishanganj district.

Despite rainfall in some areas, weather conditions in Patna and nearby regions remained hot and humid.

Also Read: Weather Today (11 June, 2026) Live Updates