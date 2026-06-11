Bengaluru Weather Update Today June 11: Heavy Rain, 40 Kmph Winds, Cooler Days Ahead As Monsoon Strengthens In Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Today June 11: After days of intense summer heat across several parts of the country, weather conditions are set to undergo a significant change as multiple rain-bearing systems become active. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, dust storms, and a noticeable drop in temperatures across parts of North, East, Central, and South India on June 11 and June 12, including Bengaluru. The southwest monsoon has become active over Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall to several districts like Bangalore. According to the IMD, heavy showers are expected to continue till June 15.

Bengaluru Weather Today June 11: Monsoon Advances

As the monsoon advances across nearly the entire state, Karnataka is expected to witness a rainy week ahead. The weather department has issued a series of warnings for coastal, south interior, and north interior Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds. The most intense rainfall activity is expected along the coastal belt. According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, Coastal Karnataka is likely to experience very heavy rainfall on June 11. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is expected to continue on June 12.

The weather department has indicated that rainfall activity may gradually reduce from June 14 onwards. No major weather warnings have been issued for June 15 and June 16 at present.

Bengaluru Likely to See Rain, Thunderstorms and Cooler Temperatures

For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall at one or two places. Rain spells may be accompanied by sustained winds of 30-40 kmph.

The city is expected to remain under generally cloudy conditions with intermittent light rain. Over the coming days, Bengaluru is also likely to receive heavy showers and thunderstorms before transitioning to cloudy skies and periodic rainfall through the week.

As a result, minimum temperatures in the city are expected to gradually decline, bringing relief from the prevailing summer heat.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast June 11: Temperature, Rainfall and Humidity

The IMD has forecast temperatures in Bengaluru to range between a minimum of 21°C and a maximum of 30°C. Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 50% and 80%.

For today, Bengaluru is likely to experience partly cloudy weather with a maximum temperature of 30°C and a minimum temperature of 20.9°C. Sunrise is scheduled for 5:53 AM, while sunset is expected at 6:45 PM.

Atmospheric pressure is likely to remain around 101.3 kPa, while humidity is estimated at 88%. The probability of rainfall in the city stands at 57%, and the UV index is expected to remain low at 1. For tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to range between 21.2°C and 29.7°C.

Additional weather observations for Bengaluru indicate:

Weather condition: Mostly cloudy

Day temperature: 85°F

Night temperature: 70°F

Feels-like temperature: 75°F

Wind speed: 9 mph

Humidity: 77%

Update On Southwest Monsoon

The southwest monsoon is India’s primary rainy season and typically extends from June to September. It contributes nearly 70% of the country’s annual rainfall, making it crucial for agriculture, reservoir levels, drinking water supplies, and hydropower generation.

The IMD has said that weather conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over the next few days. As monsoon currents strengthen over the Arabian Sea, Karnataka is among the first states expected to witness a significant increase in rainfall activity.

Apart from Karnataka, the monsoon system is also expected to expand into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, while continuing to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal.

What Independent Weathermen Predict About Bangalore Weather

Bengaluru Weather, according toindependent weatherman Karnataka Weather

“No further progress in SWM across the State. Yet to set over Bidar and Kalaburagi District. Overall Setup: At 700 hpa a feeble UAC across NE BOB and adj Myanmar. At 700 hpa broad based convergence zone across Telangana, SAP, SIAP, NTN , Parts of NITN , NK and SIK. At 850 HPA, wind speed seems to have reduced across Karavali. Likely to be 14-16Knots today. So at Mild phase. At 500 HPA, Trough observed across NE BOB and parts of Southern Peninsula. Monsoon is in Mild Phase. Outlook: Potential for widespread light to moderate rains [10mm to 50mm] across UK, DK and Udupi. Possibility for scattered light to moderate rains [5mm to 50mm] across Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Kolar, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Ballari, Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar and Kalaburagi. Isolated Light Rains across Rest of the State.”

THURSDAY [11-JUNE] WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR KARNATAKA

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GM All.

No further progress in SWM across the State. Yet to set over Bidar and Kalaburagi District. Overall Setup:

At 700 hpa a feeble UAC across NE BOB and adj Myanmar.

At 700 hpa broad… pic.twitter.com/hcG5TSuw0Z — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) June 11, 2026







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