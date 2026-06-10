Viral Video: 22-Year-Old Delivery Worker Burdened By Loans Dies After Jumping From 13th-Floor Valsad Tower | WATCH

Gujarat: A heartbreaking incident from Gujarat’s Valsad district has left a family shattered after a 22-year-old man, who was reportedly juggling two jobs to support his household, died after allegedly jumping from the 13th floor of a residential tower. The young man, identified as Manav Patel, was the sole breadwinner of his family and had been carrying significant financial responsibilities since the death of his father around a year and a half ago. According to reports, Manav Patel had been carrying the responsibility of supporting his family since the death of his father around 18 months ago. The 22-year-old worked double shifts, delivering pizzas for Domino’s and assisting in his uncle’s ice business, to ensure a steady income for his household.

His mother, Sangeetaben, earns a living by selling vegetables, while his younger sister, Yashvi, is only 15 years old. Family members described Manav as hardworking and dedicated, saying he spent most of his time working to provide financial stability and a better future for his loved ones. People close to him said he rarely complained despite the pressure of balancing multiple jobs and family responsibilities at such a young age.

Incident Captured On CCTV

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the residential tower, which reportedly captured Manav’s final moments before the incident. According to preliminary findings, he spent nearly seven minutes on the 13th-floor lobby on Sunday afternoon, pacing around, checking his phone, and repeatedly glancing toward the edge.

SHOCKING | Delivery man ends life by leaping from 13th floor in Gujarat building amid heavy money troubles💔 pic.twitter.com/ArFwkvhE1j — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 10, 2026

The footage reportedly shows him remaining alone in the area before the fall occurred at around 1:14 pm. Residents immediately alerted authorities after the incident, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. However, he was declared dead at the scene.

Financial Stress Emerges As Possible Factor

Local reports suggest that Manav may have been facing financial difficulties, including possible loan-related stress. While investigators are examining this angle, police have not officially confirmed the reason behind the incident.

Authorities have stated that no suicide note has been recovered so far, and there is currently no evidence of foul play. The body was sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Family And Community Left Devastated

According to reports, his mother collapsed in grief after seeing her son’s body. Relatives, friends, and local residents described him as a determined young man who worked tirelessly to support his family despite difficult circumstances

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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