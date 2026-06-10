Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Residents across several parts of Chennai are set to experience a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, June 10, as electricity authorities undertake maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. The temporary shutdown is part of routine measures aimed at ensuring reliable power supply and strengthening the city’s distribution network. According to the announced schedule, electricity supply will remain suspended in designated localities between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Officials have advised residents, businesses and commercial establishments to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimize inconvenience during the outage.

Why Is Chennai Facing a Scheduled Power Shutdown?

The power interruption was planned to allow maintenance work at substations and high tension power lines to upgrade them. Work of this kind is regularly performed to give a more reliable power supply and reduce the number of technical faults and disruptions in the future.

The authorities highlighted that maintenance work is necessary to cope with the growing electricity consumption and to avoid unexpected disruptions in times of high consumption.

Areas Likely to Be Affected in Sembium Region

Power supply may be disrupted in the following areas:

Selvam Nagar Thanigachalam Nagar (B Block) Srinivasa Nagar Ganthimathi Street Natesan Street Karthik Street Madhavaram High Road Periyar Nagar Moolakadai Annai Sathya Nagar Simpson Group Area Nearby surrounding localities

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the scheduled power shutdown.

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Advisory for Residents and Businesses

With Chennai already receiving complaints of intermittent outages in the past few days authorities have asked consumers to cooperate with maintenance teams. Residents have been advised to avoid using lifts during the duration of the shutdown while businesses are encouraged to have backup plans in place to avoid disruption to their normal activities.

The authorities say the temporary inconvenience is necessary for boosting the city’s electrical infrastructure to ensure a more stable supply in the coming weeks.

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