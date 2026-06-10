LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Several areas in Chennai will witness a scheduled power shutdown on June 10 from 9 AM to 2 PM due to maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works. Electricity officials expect supply restoration after completion of repairs and have advised residents and businesses to plan accordingly.

Chennai Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings, Restoration Details (Photo Credits: Canva Modified)
Chennai Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings, Restoration Details (Photo Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 13:32 IST

Residents across several parts of Chennai are set to experience a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, June 10, as electricity authorities undertake maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. The temporary shutdown is part of routine measures aimed at ensuring reliable power supply and strengthening the city’s distribution network. According to the announced schedule, electricity supply will remain suspended in designated localities between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Officials have advised residents, businesses and commercial establishments to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimize inconvenience during the outage.

Why Is Chennai Facing a Scheduled Power Shutdown?

The power interruption was planned to allow maintenance work at substations and high tension power lines to upgrade them. Work of this kind is regularly performed to give a more reliable power supply and reduce the number of technical faults and disruptions in the future.

The authorities highlighted that maintenance work is necessary to cope with the growing electricity consumption and to avoid unexpected disruptions in times of high consumption.

You Might Be Interested In

Areas Likely to Be Affected in Sembium Region

Power supply may be disrupted in the following areas:

  1. Selvam Nagar
  2. Thanigachalam Nagar (B Block)
  3. Srinivasa Nagar
  4. Ganthimathi Street
  5. Natesan Street
  6. Karthik Street
  7. Madhavaram High Road
  8. Periyar Nagar
  9. Moolakadai
  10. Annai Sathya Nagar
  11. Simpson Group Area
  12. Nearby surrounding localities

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly during the scheduled power shutdown.

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 10, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Advisory for Residents and Businesses

With Chennai already receiving complaints of intermittent outages in the past few days authorities have asked consumers to cooperate with maintenance teams. Residents have been advised to avoid using lifts during the duration of the shutdown while businesses are encouraged to have backup plans in place to avoid disruption to their normal activities.

The authorities say the temporary inconvenience is necessary for boosting the city’s electrical infrastructure to ensure a more stable supply in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Tags: Chennai affected areasChennai Electricity ShutdownChennai electricity updateChennai maintenance workChennai Power CutChennai power outage todaypower restoration scheduleTANGEDCO power cut

RELATED News

TMC MP Sushmita Dev Quits Rajya Sabha, Likely To Join BJP

Delhi Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm, Rain And Dust Storm Hit NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert

Jaipur Fire Tragedy Kills 3, Injures 5 People

Weather Hyderabad Update

MP: 22-Year-Old Topper Dies By Consuming Poison A Day After Exam Results

LATEST NEWS

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 To Debut Soon

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 10.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90K 78859

CTET September 2026 Registration Window Closes Soon on ctet.nic.in: Check Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date and Steps to Apply

PM Narendra Modi to Unveil Historic Big Bash League 2026-27 Opener in Chennai During Sydney Visit: Report

PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected PM; Cabinet Applauds

China Tracked UK PM For Years After Installing Secret Device on His Car

Why Nepal Banned Indian Mangoes Despite Huge Summer Demand

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security

Student Travel Insurance Features That Matter More in High-Cost Countries like the USA and Australia

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Outage Timings & Restoration Schedule Inside

QUICK LINKS