Reliance And Meta Partner To Build 168 MW Data Center In Jamnagar: To Support AI And Global Infrastructure Operations, Boost India’s Digital Infrastructure

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global Al revolution.”

Meta will lease capacity from the Jamnagar facility to serve its global infrastructure, supporting its core business and artificial intelligence compute needs. Under the agreement, RIL operates as a single-window solutions provider, handling end-to-end services spanning design, construction, utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services.

This partnership is aligned with the Government of India’s priorities which designate data centres as strategic national infrastructure and introduces a long-term policy framework to attract global AI infrastructure investment into India.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, “We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first Al-enabled data center in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will

help us scale our Al infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy,” Zuckerberg said.

The facility will utilise renewable energy for power and desalinated seawater for cooling purposes. The location provides access to Jio’s extensive fibre network and India’s western submarine cable landing stations.

“At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of Al innovation not just for India, but for the world. Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale Al computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality,” Ambani added.

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